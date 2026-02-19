Two Houston Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Indy Robberies

Source: Photo: (gorodenkoff/getty images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday two Houston men were sentenced to federal prison recently.

28-year-old R’Vonte Berryman and 37-year-old Cregarius Jackson, both from Houston, Texas, were involved in two ATM robberies in Indianapolis.

According to court documents, Berryman and Jackson went from Houston to Indianapolis in 2022. Just before 3:45 a.m. on June 9 that year, Jackson jammed a freestanding ATM at the PNC Bank on West 38th Street. That caused it to malfunction, and they lied in wait for a technician to show up and fix it. Once the technician arrived, Berryman and another accomplice forced him to open the machine and give over $100,000 in cash.

Then, on August 9, 2022, the men did the same thing at a Bank of America on River Road in Indianapolis. They disabled the machine and waited for a technician to arrive, and forced an employee to give them $300,000 in cash.

“These defendants traveled hundreds of miles across the country to prey on financial services that everyday Hoosiers rely on,” Tom Wheeler, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana said. “These violent schemes drive up costs, disrupt access to financial services, and put innocent people in danger. This sentence makes clear that exploiting our banking system and endangering the people who keep it running will carry serious consequences.”

“These men chose to use fear and force to steal. By coercing employees to open ATMs, they put innocent workers in fear for their safety and traumatized them,” FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Tim O’ Malley said. “The FBI will continue working with our law enforcement partners to identify, investigate, and hold accountable those who threaten public safety.”

Berryman was sentenced to seven years in federal prison, and Jackson was sentenced to 5.5 years. They were both ordered to pay over $400,000 in return. They both pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Conspiracy to Commit Interference with Commerce by Robbery

Bank Robbery

Aiding and Abetting