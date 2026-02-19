Former Prince Andrew Arrested as Epstein Scandal Deepens

Source: Richard Baker / Getty

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former British prince stripped of his royal titles over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing related to his friendship with Epstein, yet questions about their relationship have shadowed the royal family for more than a decade. The arrest of a monarch’s brother marks an extraordinary and unprecedented moment in modern British history, intensifying pressure on the crown.

Following the arrest, King Charles III said the investigation must proceed without interference and reassured the public that he would continue serving the nation.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that a man in his 60s from Norfolk in eastern England had been arrested and remained in custody. The force, which covers areas west of London including Andrew’s former residence, did not name the suspect in keeping with standard British practice, but referred inquiries about Andrew to its statement.

Andrew, who turned 66 on Thursday, recently relocated to Charles’ estate in Norfolk after being evicted earlier this month from his longtime home near Windsor Castle.

Police examine alleged confidential reports

Authorities are investigating whether Andrew shared confidential trade reports with Epstein in 2010, when he was serving as Britain’s special envoy for international trade. The claims stem from correspondence between the two men included among millions of pages of U.S. Justice Department documents released last month as part of the Epstein investigation.

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,’’ Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said in a statement. “We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Police said they were also searching two properties.

The arrest followed the circulation of images online that appeared to show unmarked police vehicles and plainclothes officers gathered outside Wood Farm, Andrew’s residence on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Separate from Giuffre allegations

The current investigation is unrelated to allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, who said she had been trafficked to Britain to have sex with Andrew in 2001 when she was 17. Giuffre died by suicide last year.

Her family welcomed news of the arrest, stating: “Today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty.”

They added: “He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you.”

A historic fall

“This is the most spectacular fall from grace for a member of the royal family in modern times,” said Craig Prescott, a royal expert at Royal Holloway, University of London.

The last time a senior British royal was arrested was nearly 400 years ago, during the reign of Charles I. After attempting to arrest lawmakers in the House of Commons in 1642, conflict erupted into the English Civil War. Parliamentary forces led by Oliver Cromwell ultimately prevailed. Charles I was arrested, tried, convicted of high treason and executed in 1649.

Palace cooperation and renewed scrutiny

The late Queen Elizabeth II compelled Andrew in 2019 to step back from royal duties and charitable work after he sought to defend his relationship with Epstein in a widely criticized BBC interview.

Further revelations emerged in a book published last year, prompting Charles to strip Andrew of the right to use the title of prince and require him to vacate his residence.

Last week, Buckingham Palace announced it would cooperate with any police inquiry into Andrew’s ties to Epstein. The decision followed the U.S. Justice Department’s release of documents detailing the extent of their relationship and showing that their communication continued after Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Epstein was later arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges in New York and died by suicide in jail while awaiting trial.

After Thursday’s arrest, Charles reiterated his position in a statement.

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course,’’ the king said. “As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.’’

He added: “My family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.’’

The statement was signed Charles R., in keeping with the tradition that British monarchs sign using “R.” for rex, Latin for king.

What happens next

According to policing commentator Danny Shaw, suspects are typically held for between 12 and 24 hours before being charged or released pending further investigation. The maximum period Andrew could be held is 96 hours, though that would require multiple extensions approved by senior officers and a Magistrate’s Court. The precise time of his arrest has not been disclosed.

Andrew will remain in “a cell in a custody suite” with only “a bed and a toilet” while awaiting questioning.

“There’ll be no special treatment for him,” Shaw said.