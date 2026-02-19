Yorktown Man Charged With Molesting 4-Year-Old Girl
YORKTOWN, Ind. — A Yorktown man is facing multiple charges after police said he sexually attacked a child.
70-year-old Dennis McCorkel was arrested Wednesday morning in the 2200 block of W Daugherty Lane. He’s been charged with child molestation, child solicitation, inappropriate communication with a child, and neglect of a dependent.
On Nov. 10, 2025, the Department of Child Services reported to police about a possible child sex offense involving McCorkel.
Court documents state that the 4-year-old victim told her mom that she had seen the suspect’s private area and was told to “keep it a secret.” The child’s family then reported the information to law enforcement and DCS.
McCorkel was booked into the Delaware County Jail on Wednesday. An investigation into him remains active.