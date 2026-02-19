Listen Live
Close
Local

Yorktown Man Charged With Molesting 4-Year-Old Girl

A 70-year-old man from Yorktown was arrested on Wednesday after police say he sexually attacked a young girl.

Published on February 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

YORKTOWN, Ind. — A Yorktown man is facing multiple charges after police said he sexually attacked a child.

70-year-old Dennis McCorkel was arrested Wednesday morning in the 2200 block of W Daugherty Lane. He’s been charged with child molestation, child solicitation, inappropriate communication with a child, and neglect of a dependent.

On Nov. 10, 2025, the Department of Child Services reported to police about a possible child sex offense involving McCorkel.

Court documents state that the 4-year-old victim told her mom that she had seen the suspect’s private area and was told to “keep it a secret.” The child’s family then reported the information to law enforcement and DCS.

McCorkel was booked into the Delaware County Jail on Wednesday. An investigation into him remains active.

Dennis McCorkel
Dennis McCorkel (Source: Delaware County Jail)

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

From Coma to Bronze Medal: Jake Canter’s Miracle On The Slopes

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ogden, Schumacher Win Historic Team Sprint Silver For The U.S.

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mikaela Shiffrin Reclaims Her Throne with Golden Slalom Victory

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA Secures Silver in Men’s Team Pursuit Speedskating

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mac Forehand Wins Silver in Men’s Big Air at 2026 Winter Olympics

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Dennis McCorkel
Local  |  Staff

Yorktown Man Charged With Molesting 4-Year-Old Girl

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Two Houston Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Indy Robberies

A photo of the statehouse on a bright day
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Sen. Liz Brown Defends SB 76 Ahead of Final Statehouse Vote

Indianapolis Zoo
Local  |  John Herrick

Indianapolis Zoo President and CEO On Leave of Absence

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5
11 Items
Local News  |  WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Electric Lineup Announced for 2026 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit
Local News  |  Nick Cottongim

Electric Lineup Announced for 2026 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Chicago Bears
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Bill Creating Bears Stadium Authority Moves Forward

Severe Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Severe Storms, Tornado Threat in Indiana

Department of Justice
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Doctor Sentenced to 8 Years for $20M Healthcare Fraud

Beech Grove
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Candlelight Vigil Honors Officer Brian Elliott in Beech Grove

New IMPD Chief
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IMPD Releases Finalized 5-Year Strategic Plan

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

FBI: Fugitive Facing Charges in Indianapolis Arrested in Texas

Miami Correctional Facility
Local  |  John Herrick

ICE Detainee Found Dead at Miami Correctional Facility, Rep. Delaney Demands Transparency

Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Tippecanoe County Authorities Bust Counterfeit Pill Operation, Arrest Three

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close