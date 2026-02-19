Yorktown Man Charged With Molesting 4-Year-Old Girl

YORKTOWN, Ind. — A Yorktown man is facing multiple charges after police said he sexually attacked a child.

70-year-old Dennis McCorkel was arrested Wednesday morning in the 2200 block of W Daugherty Lane. He’s been charged with child molestation, child solicitation, inappropriate communication with a child, and neglect of a dependent.

On Nov. 10, 2025, the Department of Child Services reported to police about a possible child sex offense involving McCorkel.

Court documents state that the 4-year-old victim told her mom that she had seen the suspect’s private area and was told to “keep it a secret.” The child’s family then reported the information to law enforcement and DCS.

McCorkel was booked into the Delaware County Jail on Wednesday. An investigation into him remains active.

Dennis McCorkel (Source: Delaware County Jail)