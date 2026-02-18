Listen Live
Close
Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin Reclaims Her Throne with Golden Slalom Victory

Mikaela Shiffrin journey of overcoming immense pressure and personal loss to reclaim her spot on top is a story that resonates with many.

Published on February 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Winter Olympics 2026
Source: picture alliance / Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin Reclaims Her Throne with Golden Slalom Victory

While Mikaela Shiffrin journey of overcoming immense pressure and personal loss to reclaim her spot on top is a story of grit that resonates deeply with anyone who has ever had to fight for their dreams.

At the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Shiffrin didn’t just win; she dominated.

Securing the gold medal in the women’s slalom, she clocked a combined time of 1:39.10, blowing past the competition with the largest margin of victory in Olympic Alpine skiing since 1998.

This win cemented her legacy, marking her fourth Olympic medal and third gold, breaking a tie with legends like Ted Ligety to stand alone in American history.

But this victory tastes sweeter because of the road she traveled to get here.

After a heartbreaking performance in Beijing 2022 and a scary injury in 2024 that left her battling PTSD, the world wondered if she could bounce back.

Shiffrin answered those doubts on the slopes, turning her nightmares into a dream come true.

“This feels like a really big moment,” Shiffrin shared, emotional after the race.

It’s a reminder to all of us: setbacks are just setups for a major comeback.

Today, we celebrate not just a gold medal, but the spirit of perseverance that refuses to be broken.

Mikaela Shiffrin Reclaims Her Throne with Golden Slalom Victory was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

From Coma to Bronze Medal: Jake Canter’s Miracle On The Slopes

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ogden, Schumacher Win Historic Team Sprint Silver For The U.S.

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mikaela Shiffrin Reclaims Her Throne with Golden Slalom Victory

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA Secures Silver in Men’s Team Pursuit Speedskating

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mac Forehand Wins Silver in Men’s Big Air at 2026 Winter Olympics

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
New IMPD Chief
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IMPD Releases Finalized 5-Year Strategic Plan

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

FBI: Fugitive Facing Charges in Indianapolis Arrested in Texas

Miami Correctional Facility
Local  |  John Herrick

ICE Detainee Found Dead at Miami Correctional Facility, Rep. Delaney Demands Transparency

Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Tippecanoe County Authorities Bust Counterfeit Pill Operation, Arrest Three

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana House Members Announce their Retirements

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle's Casey Smith

Bill Restricting Youth Social Media Use Includes College Degree Cuts

Teenage Girls Holding Fish They Just Caught
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indianapolis Outdoor Show Returns

George Hornedo
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

“Systems Failure”: Hornedo Slams IHA Mismanagement, Carson’s Silence

Severe Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Some Severe Storms Possible Thursday in Indiana

Nicholas Gulley
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

$700K Tort Claim Filed Against Henry Co. Over Inmate’s Hospitalization

Hancock County May 2024 Burglary suspects
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

4 Found Guilty in ’24 Burglary at Hancock County Home

GOF of police and RIck snyder marshal maurice indianapolis
Local News  |  Editorial Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Chief Michael Maurice and FOP President Rick Snyder Discuss Fallen Beech Grove Officer on Hammer and Nigel Show

Brian Elliott Photo with Wife
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Central Indiana Police Foundation Hosts Fundraiser For Fallen Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Two Arrested After 89-Mile Chase that Ended in Gibson County

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close