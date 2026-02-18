Listen Live
Ogden, Schumacher Win Historic Team Sprint Silver For The U.S.

Competing in the men’s team sprint freestyle, Ogden and Schumacher battled through exhaustion and fierce competition to bring home the silver medal.

Published on February 18, 2026

Winter Olympics 2026
Source: picture alliance / Getty

At the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, this dynamic duo showed the world that Team USA isn’t just here to participate; we’re here to dominate.

The race was a nail-biter that had everyone on the edge of their seats.

The pair finished with a time of 18:30.3, just 1.4 seconds behind the powerhouse team from Norway.

In a sport where every millisecond counts, staying that close to the favorites is a massive statement.

It wasn’t just a race; it was a testament to grinding until the very last second.

For Ogden, this is becoming a habit, he’s now stacking silver, having already claimed one earlier in the Games.

But this team win feels special.

It signals a shift for U.S. cross-country skiing, proving that our athletes can stand toe-to-toe with the world’s best.

