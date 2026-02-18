Listen Live
Close
Sports

From Coma to Bronze Medal: Jake Canter’s Miracle On The Slopes

Sometimes, the real victory isn't just about standing on the podium; it's about the fact that you're standing at all.

Published on February 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Snowboard - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympicl: Day 11
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

From Coma to Bronze: Jake Canter’s Miracle on the Slopes

Sometimes, the real victory isn’t just about standing on the podium; it’s about the fact that you’re standing at all.

Jake Canter’s journey to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina is one of those stories that stops you in your tracks and demands respect.

At just 13 years old, Canter suffered a freak accident that left him in a coma with a fractured skull.

Doctors gave him a slim chance of survival, let alone ever snowboarding again.

But he didn’t just survive,he thrived.

Fast forward to 2026, and that same resilience pushed him to capture the bronze medal in men’s slopestyle, proving that setbacks are often just setups for a major comeback.

The competition was fierce, but Canter brought the heat when it mattered most.

Sitting in 10th place before his final run, the pressure was on.

He didn’t fold. instead, he dropped a flawless run that included a technical rail section and his signature backside 1980 jump.

It was a performance that had everyone, judges and fans alike, recognizing the hustle.

“I want to make 13-year-old me proud,” Canter said after the event.

And he did just that.

From Coma to Bronze Medal: Jake Canter’s Miracle On The Slopes was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

From Coma to Bronze Medal: Jake Canter’s Miracle On The Slopes

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ogden, Schumacher Win Historic Team Sprint Silver For The U.S.

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mikaela Shiffrin Reclaims Her Throne with Golden Slalom Victory

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA Secures Silver in Men’s Team Pursuit Speedskating

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mac Forehand Wins Silver in Men’s Big Air at 2026 Winter Olympics

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
New IMPD Chief
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IMPD Releases Finalized 5-Year Strategic Plan

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

FBI: Fugitive Facing Charges in Indianapolis Arrested in Texas

Miami Correctional Facility
Local  |  John Herrick

ICE Detainee Found Dead at Miami Correctional Facility, Rep. Delaney Demands Transparency

Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Tippecanoe County Authorities Bust Counterfeit Pill Operation, Arrest Three

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana House Members Announce their Retirements

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle's Casey Smith

Bill Restricting Youth Social Media Use Includes College Degree Cuts

Teenage Girls Holding Fish They Just Caught
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indianapolis Outdoor Show Returns

George Hornedo
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

“Systems Failure”: Hornedo Slams IHA Mismanagement, Carson’s Silence

Severe Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Some Severe Storms Possible Thursday in Indiana

Nicholas Gulley
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

$700K Tort Claim Filed Against Henry Co. Over Inmate’s Hospitalization

Hancock County May 2024 Burglary suspects
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

4 Found Guilty in ’24 Burglary at Hancock County Home

GOF of police and RIck snyder marshal maurice indianapolis
Local News  |  Editorial Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Chief Michael Maurice and FOP President Rick Snyder Discuss Fallen Beech Grove Officer on Hammer and Nigel Show

Brian Elliott Photo with Wife
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Central Indiana Police Foundation Hosts Fundraiser For Fallen Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Two Arrested After 89-Mile Chase that Ended in Gibson County

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close