FBI: Fugitive Facing Charges in Indianapolis Arrested in Texas

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

INDIANAPOLIS–A man wanted in Indianapolis on child molestation charges fled from the state and was captured in Texas earlier this month, said the FBI on Wednesday.

37-year-old Adan Sanchez Sarmiento was taken into custody February 4 at a Motel 6 in south San Antonio, Texas. That motel is near a bus line that provides service to Mexico.

“Logic would say that he gets indicted in Indiana and my thought was that he was on his way to the border,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Tim O’Malley.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

O’Malley said when Sarmiento was found, law enforcement searched his belonging s and found two loaded pistol magazines, a cell phone, an electronic tablet, zip ties, a knife, a ski mask, lotion, narcotics, scissors, a Mexican passport, a camera, legal documents, and both U.S. and Mexican currency.

This was a part of “Operation No Escape”, which O’Malley said is an FBI-led, multi-agency initiative focused on locating and apprehending violent fugitives regardless of where they are wanted or where they attempt to flee.

“This has been going on for about the last six to eight months where we have put the pressure on finding fugitives no matter who they are or where they came from,” said O’Malley.

He says they were able to use technical resources at the FBI to find Sarmiento.

“This operation would not have been possible without the critical support and collaboration of the Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Marshals Service, Texarkana Texas Police Department, San Antonio Police Department, New Braunfels Police Department, Texas Department of Criminal Justice — Office of Inspector General Fugitive Operations, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations (ICE-ERO),” said O’Malley.

Sarmiento is charged in Marion County by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office with four counts of child molesting. He was booked into the Bexar County Jail in San Antonio on February 4 on his outstanding warrant in Indiana and a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.