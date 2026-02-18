Listen Live
Close
Local

FBI: Fugitive Facing Charges in Indianapolis Arrested in Texas

Published on February 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

INDIANAPOLIS–A man wanted in Indianapolis on child molestation charges fled from the state and was captured in Texas earlier this month, said the FBI on Wednesday.

37-year-old Adan Sanchez Sarmiento was taken into custody February 4 at a Motel 6 in south San Antonio, Texas. That motel is near a bus line that provides service to Mexico.

“Logic would say that he gets indicted in Indiana and my thought was that he was on his way to the border,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Tim O’Malley.

O’Malley said when Sarmiento was found, law enforcement searched his belonging s and found two loaded pistol magazines, a cell phone, an electronic tablet, zip ties, a knife, a ski mask, lotion, narcotics, scissors, a Mexican passport, a camera, legal documents, and both U.S. and Mexican currency.

This was a part of “Operation No Escape”, which O’Malley said is an FBI-led, multi-agency initiative focused on locating and apprehending violent fugitives regardless of where they are wanted or where they attempt to flee.

“This has been going on for about the last six to eight months where we have put the pressure on finding fugitives no matter who they are or where they came from,” said O’Malley.

He says they were able to use technical resources at the FBI to find Sarmiento.

“This operation would not have been possible without the critical support and collaboration of the Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Marshals Service, Texarkana Texas Police Department, San Antonio Police Department, New Braunfels Police Department, Texas Department of Criminal Justice — Office of Inspector General Fugitive Operations, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations (ICE-ERO),” said O’Malley.

Sarmiento is charged in Marion County by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office with four counts of child molesting. He was booked into the Bexar County Jail in San Antonio on February 4 on his outstanding warrant in Indiana and a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA Secures Silver in Men’s Team Pursuit Speedskating

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mac Forehand Wins Silver in Men’s Big Air at 2026 Winter Olympics

9 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Moms Competing In The 2026 Winter Olympic Games

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jaelin Kauf (Gold) And Elizabeth Lemley (Bronze) Set New Standard In New WInter Olympic Event

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jordan Stolz, Fastest Man On Ice, Breaks Olympic Record During 500M Olympic Gold Win

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

FBI: Fugitive Facing Charges in Indianapolis Arrested in Texas

Miami Correctional Facility
Local  |  John Herrick

ICE Detainee Found Dead at Miami Correctional Facility, Rep. Delaney Demands Transparency

Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Tippecanoe County Authorities Bust Counterfeit Pill Operation, Arrest Three

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana House Members Announce their Retirements

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle's Casey Smith

Bill Restricting Youth Social Media Use Includes College Degree Cuts

Teenage Girls Holding Fish They Just Caught
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indianapolis Outdoor Show Returns

George Hornedo
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

“Systems Failure”: Hornedo Slams IHA Mismanagement, Carson’s Silence

Severe Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Some Severe Storms Possible Thursday in Indiana

Nicholas Gulley
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

$700K Tort Claim Filed Against Henry Co. Over Inmate’s Hospitalization

Hancock County May 2024 Burglary suspects
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

4 Found Guilty in ’24 Burglary at Hancock County Home

GOF of police and RIck snyder marshal maurice indianapolis
Local News  |  Editorial Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Chief Michael Maurice and FOP President Rick Snyder Discuss Fallen Beech Grove Officer on Hammer and Nigel Show

Brian Elliott Photo with Wife
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Central Indiana Police Foundation Hosts Fundraiser For Fallen Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Two Arrested After 89-Mile Chase that Ended in Gibson County

Brian Elliott Photo with Wife
Local  |  John Herrick

Central Indiana Police Foundation Starts Fundraiser for Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close