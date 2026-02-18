Tippecanoe County Authorities Bust Counterfeit Pill Operation, Arrest Three

Listen Live
Three people have been arrested following a major drug investigation in Tippecanoe County that resulted in the seizure of an estimated $688,000 worth of counterfeit pills, according to authorities.

Published on February 18, 2026

Source: Lafayette Police Department / Lafayette Police Department

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Three people have been arrested following a major drug investigation in Tippecanoe County that resulted in the seizure of an estimated $688,000 worth of counterfeit pills, according to authorities.

Investigators say the operation targeted the distribution of fake prescription pills believed to contain fentanyl and methamphetamine. Law enforcement officials executed search warrants as part of the investigation, recovering a large quantity of pills designed to resemble legitimate pharmaceutical medications. Authorities estimate the street value of the seized drugs at approximately $688,000.

Tippecanoe County Deputies warn that counterfeit pills remain a significant public safety threat, as they are often manufactured to look like prescription medications but may contain deadly amounts of fentanyl or other illicit substances. Law enforcement agencies say efforts to disrupt local drug trafficking networks remain ongoing.

The three individuals arrested face multiple felony charges:

Romeo Sanders, 27, of Marion

Dealing Fentanyl (Level 2 Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit Dealing Fentanyl (Level 2 Felony)

Conspiracy to Deal Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony)

Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony)

Possession of Fentanyl (Level 3 Felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit Dealing Fentanyl (Level 5 Felony)

Conspiracy to Deal Methamphetamine (Level 5 Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit Dealing Cocaine (Level 5 Felony)

Elias Zamot, 30, of West Lafayette

Dealing Fentanyl (Level 2 Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit Dealing Fentanyl (Level 2 Felony)

Conspiracy to Deal Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony)

Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony)

Possession of Fentanyl (Level 3 Felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit Dealing Fentanyl (Level 5 Felony)

Conspiracy to Deal Methamphetamine (Level 5 Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit Dealing Cocaine (Level 5 Felony)

Adolfo Olivera, 26, of Lafayette

Dealing Fentanyl (Level 2 Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit Dealing Fentanyl (Level 2 Felony)

Conspiracy to Deal Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony)

Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony)

Possession of Fentanyl (Level 3 Felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit Dealing Fentanyl (Level 5 Felony)

Conspiracy to Deal Methamphetamine (Level 5 Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit Dealing Cocaine (Level 5 Felony)

Authorities have not released additional details about court dates. The investigation remains active.

Source: Lafayette Police Department

