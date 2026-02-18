Indiana House Members Announce their Retirements

Source: KimWellsMedia / kimwellsmedia

STATEHOUSE — As the Indiana legislative session continues, several dedicated members of the Indiana House are preparing to close a chapter in their lives, announcing their retirements after years of commitment to the state.

State Rep. Brad Barrett, Chair of the House Public Health Committee, says reflected on what it has meant to serve his district and work on issues that matter most to Hoosier families.

“It has been a privilege to serve the people of House District 56 and work on meaningful solutions for all Hoosiers through Indiana,” Barrett said. “From improving health care transparency and combating surprise billing to supporting preventive care and strengthening public health, I am proud of what we have accomplished together.”

State Rep. Craig Haggard is also retiring, and he remarked that honor lied in public service. He spoke about his achievements and hopes for the future.

“It’s been an incredible honor to serve the people of House District 57,” Haggard said. “I’m proud of our accomplishments, from passing public safety and consumer protection measures to ensuring our veterans and military members have the resources and support they need and deserve.”

State Rep. Michelle Davis also looked back at the responsibility and trust involved in representing her communities at the state level. She shared her hopes for how her service will be remembered.

“I hope that I’ve been a voice for everyone in my district,” Davis said. “I hope that I’ve listened and been accessible to my district and voters, and I hope that I have served with integrity and honesty and something that they’re proud of that I’m doing here at the Statehouse.”

These retiring House members to stay fully engaged, finish their work, support their colleagues, and continue to serve Hoosiers until their final day in the office. The 2026 legislative session is expected to wrap up in late February.