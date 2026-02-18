Listen Live
Politics

Vance Denies Rift With Rubio Amid 2028 Buzz

VP says media is inventing tension as 2028 presidential bid speculation grows.

Published on February 18, 2026

US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-MINERALS
Source: OLIVER CONTRERAS / Getty

Vice President Vance pushed back on suggestions of tension between him and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as talk swirls about potential presidential bids in 2028.

“I think it’s so interesting the media wants to create this conflict where there just isn’t any conflict,” Vance said during an appearance on Fox News with host Martha MacCallum on “The Story.”

“Marco’s doing a great job. I’m trying to do as good of a job as I can. The president’s doing a great job. We’re going to keep on working together,” he added.

The vice president’s remarks follow Rubio’s widely praised speech at the Munich Security Conference over the weekend. The reception stood in contrast to the previous year’s gathering, when Vance sharply criticized Washington’s European allies during his keynote address.

Rubio earned a standing ovation at the end of his speech and was later commended by President Donald Trump.

As 2028 approaches, speculation has intensified about the political futures of both Vance and Rubio. When asked over the weekend whether he would support Rubio for the Republican nomination, Trump responded that it was “something I don’t have to worry about now.”

“JD’s fantastic, and Marco, they’re both fantastic, I think, really. And I think Marco did a great job in Munich,” Trump told reporters.

In his Fox News interview Tuesday, Vance echoed the president’s message, emphasizing that the administration remains focused on governing.

“I think the president is very smartly saying we’ve got three years to go, and how about everybody focuses on the job the American people elected us to do rather than something that is very far in the future,” Vance said.

He also underscored his personal relationship with Rubio.

“Marco is my closest friend in the administration. I think he’s doing a great job for the American people but most importantly, we all have to continue doing a good job for the American people from the president on down.”

