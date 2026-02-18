Listen Live
EXCLUSIVE: Chief Michael Maurice and FOP President Rick Snyder Discuss Fallen Beech Grove Officer on Hammer and Nigel Show
Local

“Systems Failure”: Hornedo Slams IHA Mismanagement, Carson’s Silence

Published on February 18, 2026

George Hornedo
Source: George Hornedo / George Hornedo

INDIANAPOLIS — Following a high-stakes congressional hearing that laid bare years of neglect and dangerous living conditions within the Indianapolis Housing Agency (IHA), congressional candidate George Hornedo is calling for a “Housing Advocate-in-Chief” to lead the city out of its growing affordability crisis.

Hornedo, who released his comprehensive “Make Housing Affordable” plan, specifically called on incumbent Representative André Carson to move beyond silence and take a visible, leading role in federal oversight.

A Crisis “Caught in Drift”
The urgency follows testimony before the U.S. House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations on February 10, 2026. State officials and advocates detailed a harrowing reality at properties like Lugar Tower, where elderly and disabled residents have endured broken elevators, lack of hot water, and security failures so severe that unauthorized individuals were reportedly using stairwells as toilets.

“When seniors at Lugar Tower are living without hot water or working elevators in a federally funded building, that’s not partisan—that’s a systems failure,” Hornedo said in a recent interview. “Congress has oversight authority. That’s not optional. When there are documented oversight breakdowns, it requires visible engagement.”

Hornedo noted that in over 500,000 phone calls and 33,000 door knocks made by his campaign, housing has emerged as a top concern for voters who feel abandoned by current leadership.

“The reality is that nobody cares whether a solution technically comes from the federal government, the state, or the city—they just want it fixed.”

Breaking the “Silos of Blame”
A central pillar of Hornedo’s platform is ending the “aimless walking” he says characterizes the current response to Indianapolis’ housing emergency. He pointed to a culture of finger-pointing where the state blames the city, and the city blames the state, while federal representatives remain on the sidelines.

“A Congressman can’t rewrite zoning laws overnight,” Hornedo acknowledged. “But they control HUD funding, housing choice vouchers, and tax credits. You have to be an advocate-in-chief who helps unlock federal dollars and forces coordination across every level of government.”

The statistics for Marion County underscore the scarcity; 31% of households are currently “cost-burdened,” and the region is under-building by roughly 1,800 affordable units annually. Furthermore, entry-level home listings have plummeted by 87% since 2014.

The “Make Housing Affordable” Plan

Hornedo’s proposal moves beyond rhetoric, outlining a multi-level strategy for reform. At the federal level, the plan calls for guaranteeing Housing Choice Vouchers for all eligible families, expanding Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, and providing $15,000 first-generation homebuyer grants.

On the state level, Hornedo is advocating for the repeal of Indiana’s 2021 tenant preemption law, the creation of a State Housing Trust Fund, and strengthened eviction protections. Locally, the plan focuses on coordination to fast-track permitting for affordable builds, using city-owned land for development, and scaling home-repair programs to keep seniors in their homes safely.

Restoring Public Trust
Addressing reports of tenants who are afraid to complain for fear of retaliation from IHA management, Hornedo emphasized that the crisis is as much about the “erosion of trust” as it is about infrastructure.

“It’s not asking too much to want an elevator that works. It’s not asking too much to want to know that your children can buy a home,” Hornedo said. “We have to center people, results, and accountability over everything else. Families don’t care whether a solution started as a Republican or Democratic idea—they just care that they’re able to get by.”

Hornedo’s plan sets transparent benchmarks for success, including increased homeownership among Black and Hispanic families and a measurable reduction in eviction rates—which, in 2023, saw Indianapolis ranked 5th nationally.

The full “Make Housing Affordable” memo and plan details can be found on the campaign’s official website here: https://www.georgehornedo.com/meetgeorge

