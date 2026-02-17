Listen Live
EXCLUSIVE: Chief Michael Maurice and FOP President Rick Snyder Discuss Fallen Beech Grove Officer on Hammer and Nigel Show
Mac Forehand Wins Silver in Men’s Big Air at 2026 Winter Olympics

After scoring 95 points in his first run, Mac Forehand executed a flawless left nose-butter triple cork 1980, securing another 95 points and placing him in second.

Published on February 17, 2026

Freestyle Skiing - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 11
Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Mac Forehand, a 24-year-old rising star in U.S. freestyle skiing, delivered a spectacular performance to claim the silver medal in the men’s big air competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Livigno, Italy.

This marks Forehand’s first Olympic medal and a significant milestone in his career.

Forehand’s journey to the podium was nothing short of thrilling.

After scoring 95 points in his first run, he executed a flawless left nose-butter triple cork 1980, securing another 95 points and placing him in second.

In his final run, Forehand pushed the boundaries with a left nose-butter triple cork 2160 safety grab, earning an impressive 98.25 points.

For a brief moment, he held the top spot before Norway’s Tormod Frostad clinched gold with a total score of 195.50.

Austria’s Matej Svancer took bronze with 191.25 points.

The competition, held under the lights at Livigno Snow Park, was delayed due to snowfall, but Forehand thrived in the challenging conditions.

His performance redeemed a disappointing slopestyle final earlier in the Games, where he finished 11th.

Reflecting on his achievement, Forehand expressed his love for big air and the thrill of pushing the sport’s limits.

His silver medal not only highlights his talent but also cements his status as a key figure in U.S. freestyle skiing.

