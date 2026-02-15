Listen Live
NWS: Temperature Warm-Up + Rain and Wind Chances

Indiana is trading its winter chill for an early taste of spring this week as temperatures are set to soar well above seasonal averages.

Published on February 15, 2026

NWS Weather 2-15-26
Source: National Weather Service in Indianapolis

STATEWIDE — Indiana is trading its winter chill for an early taste of spring this week as temperatures are set to soar well above seasonal averages.

Aaron Updike, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says the warm-up begins Monday with highs in the upper 50s before peaking mid-week.

“Starting Monday, we’re looking at temperatures in the upper 50s, and then as we get into Wednesday, we are looking at temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and a few portions of Indiana might even exceed that 70 mark,” Updike said.

However, the warmth brings along a few hazards, including a potential for low visibility. Updike warns that fog could settle in Sunday night through Monday morning, potentially causing issues for the early commute. As the week progresses, the focus shifts from visibility to stability, as high winds are expected to accompany the rising mercury.

Updike noted that while rain chances sit between 20% and 40% on Wednesday, the wind will likely be the more disruptive factor for Hoosiers.

“Right now, it looks like wind is probably the most confident in having any kind of impact to just everyday life,” Updike explained. “So just the 30 to 40 mile per hour winds, things like decorations, trash cans, things like that could blow around.”

Updike added that the gustiest periods will be on Wednesday

