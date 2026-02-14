Nearly 50-Pound Meth Seizure Has Evansville Man Facing Federal Charges

Over 47 pounds of crystal meth were seized by Evansville police during a search warrant on Feb. 9, 2026. (Source: Evansville Police Department)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Evansville man is facing federal charges after police seized nearly 50 pounds of crystal meth during a search warrant earlier this week.

The Evansville Police Department announced that the DEA Evansville Resident Office and Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force were involved in the investigation of the man reportedly selling crystal methamphetamine.

A search warrant was executed on Monday, with police seizing over 47 pounds of crystal meth.

The suspect was arrested on Feb. 9. He’s facing federal charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. His

The man’s name has not been disclosed as formal charges have not yet been filed.