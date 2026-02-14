Multiple Arrests at Lugar Plaza in Downtown Indy

Source: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested six people at Lugar Plaza in downtown Indianapolis Friday.

That’s on East Washington Street, near East Market Street and Monument Circle.

Four of the arrests were tied to narcotics-related offenses, while the other two were for warrants. In one particularly brazen instance, a person was caught using narcotics despite multiple marked police cars and a group of officers patrolling the Plaza for more than 30 minutes.

These arrests follow four other arrests made in the same area earlier this week.