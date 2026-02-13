Comedian Mike Epps Opens New Boxing Gym in Indy

Source: FabrikaCr / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian and actor Mike Epps turned a former car paint shop on the near northeast side of Indianapolis into a boxing gym Friday.

Epps opened “The Right Jab” on Sutherland Avenue, near the Indiana State Fairgrounds and East 38th Street, which is in the neighborhood where he grew up. Epps spent a decade eyeing the building before finally buying it to create a space that offers an alternative to the streets. The facility features a full-size ring and murals focused on resilience, but the mission is about much more than teaching children how to punch.

By collaborating with professionals like former heavyweight champion Lamon Brewster, the gym focuses on mentorship and mental discipline. Epps believes that many people turn to weapons because they lack the confidence to defend themselves or the skills to handle disagreements. The program aims to use boxing as a tool for conflict resolution, teaching people how to channel their energy productively and, most importantly, how to walk away from a fight.