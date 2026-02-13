Listen Live
Close
Local

Comedian Mike Epps Opens New Boxing Gym in Indy

Comedian and actor Mike Epps turned a former car paint shop on the near north side of Indianapolis into a boxing gym Friday.

Published on February 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Boxing gloves close up on a white background
Source: FabrikaCr / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian and actor Mike Epps turned a former car paint shop on the near northeast side of Indianapolis into a boxing gym Friday.

Epps opened “The Right Jab” on Sutherland Avenue, near the Indiana State Fairgrounds and East 38th Street, which is in the neighborhood where he grew up. Epps spent a decade eyeing the building before finally buying it to create a space that offers an alternative to the streets. The facility features a full-size ring and murals focused on resilience, but the mission is about much more than teaching children how to punch.

By collaborating with professionals like former heavyweight champion Lamon Brewster, the gym focuses on mentorship and mental discipline. Epps believes that many people turn to weapons because they lack the confidence to defend themselves or the skills to handle disagreements. The program aims to use boxing as a tool for conflict resolution, teaching people how to channel their energy productively and, most importantly, how to walk away from a fight.

Related Tags

Local News - Business & Economy Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

At 54, Rich Ruohonen Becomes Oldest American Winter Olympian in Historic Debut

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Chloe Kim Settles for Silver, Misses Historic Third Olympic Gold

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Madison Chock And Evan Bates Shine With Silver In Ice Dance At Winter Olympics

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jessie Diggins Battles Through Injury To Claim Bronze In 10km Freestyle

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jordan Stolz Breaks Olympic Record and Wins Gold in Men’s 1000m Speed Skating

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Lugar Plaza Arrests
Local  |  Staff

Multiple Arrests at Lugar Plaza in Downtown Indy

Boxing gloves close up on a white background
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Comedian Mike Epps Opens New Boxing Gym in Indy

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 09 Oregon at Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Face #8 Illinois on Sunday, Darian DeVries Discusses Matchup

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Man Sentenced for 1993 Killing of Carmen Van Huss

Rain returns
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Rain Returns to Indiana This Weekend

IMPD makes arrest in 2025 fatal overdose
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD Makes Arrest in 2025 Fatal Overdose Case

Michael Regan
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Regan Warns: Rollbacks Hit Indiana’s Marginalized Communities Hardest

Taylor Jay Miller
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Justice for Taylor: New Detective Joins Unsolved Haughville Murder

Indianapolis Motor Speedway gate
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

100-Day Countdown Underway for Indianapolis 500

Prevent Child Abuse Indiana
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Prevent Child Abuse Indiana Discusses Prevention Over Intervention

Bryant Haines Broyles Award
Local  |  John Herrick

IU Defensive Coordinator Takes Home Broyles Award

Rep. Matt Pierce
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Statehouse Proposal Tightens Indiana’s Cooperation With ICE

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Local  |  Staff

Man Seriously Injured in Shooting on Indy’s North Side

Peyton Manning
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Peyton Manning Attends 18th and Final ‘Celebration of Caring’ Gala

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close