Listen Live
Close
Local

Regan Warns: Rollbacks Hit Indiana’s Marginalized Communities Hardest

Published on February 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Michael Regan
Source: Black Sun Light Sustainability / Black Sun Light Sustainability

INDIANAPOLIS — Former U.S. EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan returned to the Hoosier state Thursday with a sharp warning: the environmental protections that once served as a “floor” for public health are being dismantled, leaving marginalized communities to pay the highest price.

Speaking during Black History Month, the first Black male to lead the EPA addressed a room of advocates and media, framing the current federal deregulation not just as a policy shift, but as a “regulatory crisis” with deep racial and economic consequences.

Regan, an HBCU graduate who led the agency through a historic focus on environmental justice, highlighted the stark contrast between Indiana’s industrial success and the health of its residents.

“This state was built on industry, manufacturing, and agriculture… but for some reason, too often the benefits have not been shared equally,” Regan said. “The burdens—polluted air, contaminated water, toxic waste—have landed squarely on Black, Brown, low-income, and rural communities.”

Regan specifically pointed to Northwest Indiana, where residents living near steel mills and refineries breathe air that consistently ranks among the most polluted in the country. He also noted the ongoing threats of coal ash near residential neighborhoods and PFAS contamination in drinking water as evidence that the state cannot afford a “pay-to-pollute” atmosphere.

A central theme of the visit was the $117.4 million “Solar for All” grant originally approved during Regan’s tenure. The funding was intended to bring solar energy to low-income households in cities including:

*Indianapolis
*Gary
*Fort Wayne
*South Bend
*Terre Haute

However, with the recent federal repeal of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, Indiana is now at risk of losing this massive investment. Regan argued that these funds are essential for “energy independence,” moving families away from a reliance on expensive, polluting energy sources.

Despite the “legislative overreach” he described at the federal level, Regan expressed a dogged optimism in local organizers. “The communities closest to harm are also the communities closest to a solution,” Regan emphasized. “There’s no reason to be paternalistic. We were successful at the EPA because we had effective partnerships with local communities.”

The event was sponsored by Black Sun Light Sustainability, a key partner in the “Solar for All” initiative, alongside the McKnight Foundation and Emerald Cities Collaborative. These groups vowed to continue organizing, documenting, and demanding accountability even as federal standards are rolled back.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

At 54, Rich Ruohonen Becomes Oldest American Winter Olympian in Historic Debut

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Chloe Kim Settles for Silver, Misses Historic Third Olympic Gold

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Madison Chock And Evan Bates Shine With Silver In Ice Dance At Winter Olympics

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jessie Diggins Battles Through Injury To Claim Bronze In 10km Freestyle

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jordan Stolz Breaks Olympic Record and Wins Gold in Men’s 1000m Speed Skating

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Man Sentenced for 1993 Killing of Carmen Van Huss

Rain returns
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Rain Returns to Indiana This Weekend

IMPD makes arrest in 2025 fatal overdose
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD Makes Arrest in 2025 Fatal Overdose Case

Michael Regan
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Regan Warns: Rollbacks Hit Indiana’s Marginalized Communities Hardest

Taylor Jay Miller
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Justice for Taylor: New Detective Joins Unsolved Haughville Murder

Indianapolis Motor Speedway gate
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

100-Day Countdown Underway for Indianapolis 500

Prevent Child Abuse Indiana
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Prevent Child Abuse Indiana Discusses Prevention Over Intervention

Bryant Haines Broyles Award
Local  |  John Herrick

IU Defensive Coordinator Takes Home Broyles Award

Rep. Matt Pierce
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Statehouse Proposal Tightens Indiana’s Cooperation With ICE

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Local  |  Staff

Man Seriously Injured in Shooting on Indy’s North Side

Peyton Manning
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Peyton Manning Attends 18th and Final ‘Celebration of Caring’ Gala

Pacers and Jazz fined
Local  |  Staff

NBA Fines Pacers, Jazz for Roster Management

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Family and Friends Remember Hailey Buzbee

James Self, IU Educator
Local  |  Staff

Indiana University Economics Lecturer Arrested

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close