Justice for Taylor: New Detective Joins Unsolved Haughville Murder

INDIANAPOLIS — This Sunday marks a somber milestone for the family of Taylor J. Miller: three years since the 21-year-old was gunned down in Haughville, and his killer remains at large. However, for the first time in years, his loved ones have a glimmer of hope.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has confirmed that a new detective has been assigned to the cold case, bringing a fresh perspective to an investigation the family previously feared had stalled.

A Cold Case Reheated

On February 15, 2023, Taylor was working a plumbing service call on Somerset Street with his uncle. While standing outside their work truck, two masked men ambushed them, shooting Taylor multiple times. In a heartbreaking final act, Taylor called his fiancée to tell her he loved her and that he was going to die.

Despite the brazen nature of the daytime attack, the case grew cold. Taylor’s mother, Ashley Parman, has spent the last three years acting as her own investigator—knocking on doors in the neighborhood and locating witnesses and security footage she claims the original investigators overlooked.

The Turning Point: New Eyes on the File

The transition to a new lead detective marks a significant shift. For years, the family expressed deep frustration with the previous investigator, citing multiple leaves of absence and a perceived lack of urgency during the “golden hours” of the initial probe.

While IMPD maintains that they investigate every lead, the assignment of a new detective suggests a renewed commitment to finding the two masked men responsible. Taylor was a hardworking young man with no known enemies, leading his family to believe he was a victim of mistaken identity or a random act of violence.

As the three year anniversary hits this Sunday, the plea for information remains urgent. Even the smallest detail—something seen or heard on Somerset Street three years ago—could be the missing piece for the new detective.

IMPD Homicide Office: (317) 327-3475

Crime Stoppers (Anonymous): (317) 262-TIPS (8477)