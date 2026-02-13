Listen Live
IU Defensive Coordinator Takes Home Broyles Award

Published on February 13, 2026

Source: Indiana University Athletics

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.–Indiana Hoosier football defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Bryant Haines took home the Broyles Award Thursday night at the Grand Ballroom of Oaklawn Resort in Hot Springs, Arkansas. That award is given to the nation’s top assistant coach in College Football.

His defense ranked among the top-10 nationally in a bevy of categories: rushing defense (No. 2; 77.2 ypg), scoring defense (No. 2; 11.7 ppg), turnovers gained (No. 3; 30), tackles for loss per game (No. 3; 8.1), total defense (No. 4; 266.0 ypg), interceptions (No. 6; 19) and third down conversion percentage (No. 8; .301). Indiana didn’t allow more than 24 points in a game in 2025 and limited nine of 16 opponents to 10 points or fewer.

“This award is so much bigger than me. I’m proud to stand here as a representative of Indiana University. There are 10 other assistants that make that thing go. Our offense was first in the conference in rushing, passing efficiency, total yards, and scoring. I didn’t do this alone,” said Haines at the awards ceremony.

The Hoosiers led the nation in points off of turnovers (134) and were the only FBS school with four players to log at least 11.0 tackles for loss on the season. His unit set the program standard with 46.0 sacks and held the opposition under 100-yards rushing in 13 of 16 games. The defense forced a turnover in 14 of 16 games and finished the season with at least one turnover forced in nine straight games.

Indiana won its first national championship in football with a perfect 16-0 record by beating the Miami Hurricanes 27-21 on January 19.

