Man Seriously Injured in Shooting on Indy’s North Side

IMPD is investigating a shooting from late Thursday night on the north side of Indianapolis that left a man in serious condition.

Published on February 13, 2026

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Source: Thinkstock/Evgeny Prozhyrko

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is reportedly in serious condition after being shot on the north side of Indianapolis late Thursday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened in the 3600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. Officers were called to the Marathon gas station at around 10:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot.

Police said the man drove himself to the gas station after he was shot at a different location nearby. He was then taken to a local hospital.

IMPD has shared no other details about the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IMPD at (317) 327-3435 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

