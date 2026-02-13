Peyton Manning Attends 18th and Final ‘Celebration of Caring’ Gala

Former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning at the Celebration of Caring gala event on Thursday. (Source: WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning returned to Indianapolis on Thursday for the 18th and final Celebration of Caring gala.

The event took place at Lucas Oil Stadium and supports the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital. Manning said after 18 years, nearly $25 million has been raised for the hospital at Ascension St. Vincent.

“The community support has just been off the charts,” Manning said at Thursday’s gala. “It’s been a great display of what Indianapolis is all about.”

The money raised at the gala is used to provide doctors and nurses with the resources they need to better assist patients and their families at the children’s hospital.

“I don’t compete on the field anymore, but I find myself competing to raise more money for this hospital to give every doctor and nurse the resources they need to help our patients,” said Manning.

The final gala featured a reception, dinner, and a special performance by country music singer Riley Green. Other special guests in attendance were former talk show host and Indiana native David Letterman.

The gala may be ending, but the Hall-of-Fame quarterback said he plans to continue his role as an ambassador for the cause.

“We’ve built housing, we’ve expanded programs, and we’ve had crucial pieces of equipment, so it’s been an incredible run these past 18 years,” Manning added.