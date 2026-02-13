Listen Live
Close
Local

Peyton Manning Attends 18th and Final ‘Celebration of Caring’ Gala

Former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning returned to Indianapolis on Thursday for the 18th and final "Celebration of Caring" gala, which helps support the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital.

Published on February 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Peyton Manning
Former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning at the Celebration of Caring gala event on Thursday. (Source: WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning returned to Indianapolis on Thursday for the 18th and final Celebration of Caring gala.

The event took place at Lucas Oil Stadium and supports the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital. Manning said after 18 years, nearly $25 million has been raised for the hospital at Ascension St. Vincent.

“The community support has just been off the charts,” Manning said at Thursday’s gala. “It’s been a great display of what Indianapolis is all about.”

The money raised at the gala is used to provide doctors and nurses with the resources they need to better assist patients and their families at the children’s hospital.

“I don’t compete on the field anymore, but I find myself competing to raise more money for this hospital to give every doctor and nurse the resources they need to help our patients,” said Manning.

The final gala featured a reception, dinner, and a special performance by country music singer Riley Green. Other special guests in attendance were former talk show host and Indiana native David Letterman.

The gala may be ending, but the Hall-of-Fame quarterback said he plans to continue his role as an ambassador for the cause.

“We’ve built housing, we’ve expanded programs, and we’ve had crucial pieces of equipment, so it’s been an incredible run these past 18 years,” Manning added.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

At 54, Rich Ruohonen Becomes Oldest American Winter Olympian in Historic Debut

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Chloe Kim Settles for Silver, Misses Historic Third Olympic Gold

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Madison Chock And Evan Bates Shine With Silver In Ice Dance At Winter Olympics

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jessie Diggins Battles Through Injury To Claim Bronze In 10km Freestyle

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jordan Stolz Breaks Olympic Record and Wins Gold in Men’s 1000m Speed Skating

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Prevent Child Abuse Indiana
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Prevent Child Abuse Indiana Discusses Prevention Over Intervention

Bryant Haines Broyles Award
Local  |  John Herrick

IU Defensive Coordinator Takes Home Broyles Award

Rep. Matt Pierce
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Statehouse Proposal Tightens Indiana’s Cooperation With ICE

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Local  |  Staff

Man Seriously Injured in Shooting on Indy’s North Side

Peyton Manning
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Peyton Manning Attends 18th and Final ‘Celebration of Caring’ Gala

Pacers and Jazz fined
Local  |  Staff

NBA Fines Pacers, Jazz for Roster Management

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Family and Friends Remember Hailey Buzbee

James Self, IU Educator
Local  |  Staff

Indiana University Economics Lecturer Arrested

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local News  |  Nick Cottongim

LIVESTREAM: Hailey Buzbee’s Celebration of Life

Frankfort Man Arrested
Local  |  WISH-TV

Man Arrested After Biting Officer at Frankfort Walmart

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

Former Atlanta Town Employee Arrested in 1992 Murder of Tony Bledsoe

Indycar Announcement on Engines
Local  |  John Herrick

IndyCar Announces Multi-Year Extension with Engine Partners

Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Indiana House Republicans Advance Bills to Expand Child Care Access

Handcuffs hanging on prison bars, arrest and incarceration concept. 3D rendering
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Second Teenager Arrested in Morristown High Shooting Plot

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close