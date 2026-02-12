Listen Live
Close
Local News

LIVESTREAM: Hailey Buzbee’s Celebration of Life

The celebration of life for Hailey Buzbee, a 17-year-old from Fishers, Indiana, is being held today, February 12, 2026, at ITOWN Church in Fishers.

Published on February 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Source: Buzzbee Family / Buzzbee Family

LIVESTREAM: Hailey Buzbee’s Celebration of Life

The celebration of life for Hailey Buzbee, a 17-year-old from Fishers, Indiana, is being held today, February 12, 2026, at ITOWN Church in Fishers.

The public service begins at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. For those unable to attend in person, a livestream is available to honor her memory and join the community in paying tribute.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Hailey, remembered for her kindness, love of music, and dedication to journalism, was a junior at Hamilton Southeastern High School and served as the director of news for her school’s broadcast program.

Her family and community have come together to celebrate her life, with events like a balloon release and the declaration of February as “Go Pink for Hailey Month” in Fishers.

To watch the livestream of Hailey Buzbee’s celebration of life, visit live.itownchurch.com.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Madison Chock And Evan Bates Shine With Silver In Ice Dance At Winter Olympics

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jessie Diggins Battles Through Injury To Claim Bronze In 10km Freestyle

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jordan Stolz Breaks Olympic Record and Wins Gold in Men’s 1000m Speed Skating

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ryan Cochran-Siegle Wins Silver in Men’s Super-G Alpine Skiing

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Lemley and Kauf Take Gold and Silver in Historic Olympic Moguls Competition

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
James Self, IU Educator
Local  |  Staff

Indiana University Economics Lecturer Arrested

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local News  |  Nick Cottongim

LIVESTREAM: Hailey Buzbee’s Celebration of Life

Frankfort Man Arrested
Local  |  WISH-TV

Man Arrested After Biting Officer at Frankfort Walmart

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

Former Atlanta Town Employee Arrested in 1992 Murder of Tony Bledsoe

Indycar Announcement on Engines
Local  |  John Herrick

IndyCar Announces Multi-Year Extension with Engine Partners

Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Indiana House Republicans Advance Bills to Expand Child Care Access

Handcuffs hanging on prison bars, arrest and incarceration concept. 3D rendering
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Second Teenager Arrested in Morristown High Shooting Plot

Jerome Clarence “Jerry” Harvey
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Coroner Seeks Mother of Fox Hollow Victim After Father Identified

Christine Yoder
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Cancer Survivor Fights for Medical Debt Relief at Statehouse

New IMPD Chief
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Tanya Terry Approved as IMPD Chief After Officer Review

Town of Speedway
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Speedway Fines Complex Over Raw Sewage in Parking Lot

Meta Data Centers
Local  |  John Herrick

Meta Breaks Ground on $10B Data Center Campus at Lebanon’s LEAP District

Photos from David lettermans childhood home in Indianapolis
13 Items
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

David Letterman’s Indiana Childhood Home Open for Overnight Guests on Airbnb

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Concerns Raised in Indiana Senate Over Guard Police Plan

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close