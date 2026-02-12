Source: Anadolu / Getty

Jessie Diggins Battles Through Injury to Claim Bronze in 10km Freestyle

MILAN — Jessie Diggins, the most decorated U.S. cross-country skier, added another medal to her illustrious career, earning bronze in the women’s 10km freestyle at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Despite battling bruised ribs from a crash earlier in the Games, Diggins delivered a gutsy performance, finishing with a time of 23:38.9.

The 34-year-old collapsed in exhaustion at the finish line, her determination evident as she pushed through immense pain.

Supported by teammate Hailey Swirbul, Diggins’ resilience shone brightly.

“When everything hurts, you just figure out how to keep moving forward,” she said, describing her “pain cave” mindset.

This medal marks her fourth Olympic podium finish and her best result in the 10km freestyle.

Diggins, who previously won gold in 2018 and two medals in 2022, continues to inspire with her grit and passion.

Her parents, cheering from the stands, witnessed her triumphant moment as chants of “Jes-sie!” filled the air.

Diggins’ legacy as a trailblazer in U.S. cross-country skiing is firmly cemented, and her journey remains a beacon of perseverance and excellence.

