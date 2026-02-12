Listen Live
Madison Chock And Evan Bates Shine With Silver In Ice Dance At Winter Olympics

With a total score of 224.39, including a personal best of 134.67 in the free dance, the married pair showcased their artistry and technical prowess.

Published on February 12, 2026

Figure Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 3
Source: Jean Catuffe / Getty

MILAN — Madison Chock and Evan Bates, the dynamic U.S. ice dance duo secured the silver medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

With a total score of 224.39, including a personal best of 134.67 in the free dance, the married pair showcased their artistry and technical prowess.

Trailing the French champions Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron by a mere 0.46 points after the rhythm dance, Chock and Bates left it all on the ice.

Their performance was a testament to their decade-long partnership and unwavering dedication.

“We really gave it our all,” Chock reflected. “It’s bittersweet, but we’re proud of what we achieved.”

This marks their first Olympic ice dance medal, adding to their gold in the team event earlier in the Games.

Bates expressed pride in their journey, saying:

“It was our gold medal performance. We did everything we could, and we’ll look back on this with pride.”

As they contemplate their future in the sport, their legacy as one of the most beloved and accomplished U.S. ice dance teams remains undeniable.

Madison Chock And Evan Bates Shine With Silver In Ice Dance At Winter Olympics was originally published on 1075thefan.com

