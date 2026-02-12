Listen Live
Second Teenager Arrested in Morristown High Shooting Plot

Shelby County Prosecutor Brad Landwerlen announced Wednesday that Little was arrested at her Mississippi home.

Published on February 12, 2026

MORRISTOWN, Ind — A second teenager has been arrested in a Columbine-inspired plot targeting Morristown Jr./Sr. High School.

Earlier this year, 17-year-old Alexis Pickett of Rush County was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and intimidation for allegedly planning a school shooting set for May 25, 2026. Investigators say she wasn’t planning it alone.

The other teenager, 17-year-old Melanie Little from Corinth, Mississippi, had been communicating with Pickett on apps like Telegram and Discord. Court records show the two talked about carrying out the attack together. Little even said she wanted it to be “bigger and more successful than Columbine.”

Pickett recorded parts of the school and sent the videos to Little so she would know how to get in and out. The pair discussed getting guns, explosives, and even grenades or lethal gas. Little also imagined turning the plan from a school shooting into a “full-scale terror attack,” saying the small town wouldn’t be ready.

Pickett told investigators the plan was for Little to come to Indiana to carry out the shooting with her. Little said she would tell her parents she was traveling for Pickett’s graduation, and when her mother refused, Little said she would just “lie her a** off.”

Shelby County Prosecutor Brad Landwerlen announced Wednesday that Little was arrested at her Mississippi home. She is being held without bond and is expected to be brought to Indiana to face charges.

