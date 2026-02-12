Coroner Seeks Mother of Fox Hollow Victim After Father Identified





HAMILTON COUNTY — The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is turning to the public for help in a decades-old mystery tied to the Fox Hollow Farm serial murder investigation.



Using advanced forensic genetic genealogy, investigators have successfully identified the victim’s deceased father as Jerome Clarence “Jerry” Harvey, a 6’5” construction worker who lived primarily in Indianapolis. While the father is known, the victim’s mother remains a mystery, preventing a formal identification of the remains.



Based on DNA phenotyping by experts at Indiana University, the unidentified victim is described as:

Sex: Male

Physical Features: Very pale skin, hazel-brown eyes.

Hair: Brown to dark brown/auburn hair

Investigators believe the victim was a son of Jerry Harvey. Harvey was known to frequent New Albany, attended high school in Indianapolis in the early 1960s, and may have operated a furniture store in Fort Wayne in the early 1970s. While records show Harvey was married four times, genetic evidence suggests none of those wives are the mother of this child.



“Even seemingly small details may be critical to identifying the victim and bringing resolution to this case,” said Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison. Anyone with information regarding a male child fathered by Jerry Harvey is urged to contact the Coroner’s Office at 317-770-4415.









