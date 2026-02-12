Listen Live
Close
Local

Speedway Fines Complex Over Raw Sewage in Parking Lot

Published on February 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Town of Speedway
Source: Town of Speedway / Town of Speedway

SPEEDWAY — The Town of Speedway has issued a $2,000 fine to the owners of The Legend at Speedway Apartment Complex after code enforcement officers discovered raw sewage being illegally diverted into the property’s parking lot.

The discovery was made on Saturday, February 7, while town crews were investigating complaints regarding poor snow removal at the complex, located at 2202 Fair Oaks Drive.

Town officials identified the discharge as a violation of municipal code regarding illicit connections to the storm drain system. The property owner, KPM Property Management, was given 48 hours to rectify the situation. After failing to meet that deadline, the town issued the initial fine and warned that additional penalties will follow if the health hazard persists.

“The health and safety of our residents will always be the priority for the Town of Speedway,” said Town Manager Grant Kleinhenz. “Our residents deserve safe, sanitary living conditions, and we will keep pressure on the owners until they deliver.”

Because the violation is occurring on private property, the Marion County Public Health Department has taken over primary authority for the case. Speedway officials have handed over all documentation to county health inspectors and are coordinating closely on the enforcement process.

Town leaders clarified that this sewage issue is unrelated To the recent water main break that affected Speedway residents earlier this month.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jordan Stolz Breaks Olympic Record and Wins Gold in Men’s 1000m Speed Skating

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ryan Cochran-Siegle Wins Silver in Men’s Super-G Alpine Skiing

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Lemley and Kauf Take Gold and Silver in Historic Olympic Moguls Competition

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ashley Farquharson Wins Bronze In Women’s Luge, Secures Rare U.S. Medal

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Korey Dropkin And Cory Thiesse Win Historic Silver In Mixed Doubles Curling

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Christine Yoder
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Cancer Survivor Fights for Medical Debt Relief at Statehouse

New IMPD Chief
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Tanya Terry Approved as IMPD Chief After Officer Review

Town of Speedway
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Speedway Fines Complex Over Raw Sewage in Parking Lot

Meta Data Centers
Local  |  John Herrick

Meta Breaks Ground on $10B Data Center Campus at Lebanon’s LEAP District

Photos from David lettermans childhood home in Indianapolis
13 Items
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

David Letterman’s Indiana Childhood Home Open for Overnight Guests on Airbnb

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Concerns Raised in Indiana Senate Over Guard Police Plan

Todd Young
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Young: Fading Local News Is a Fundamental Threat to Democracy

Ice jam flooding
Local  |  John Herrick

Milder Temperatures and More Precipitation Possible Soon in Indiana

Tony Katz Wins Barrett Media’s Top Mid-Market News/Talk Radio Morning Show of 2025
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Tony Katz Wins Barrett Media’s Top Mid-Market News/Talk Radio Morning Show Of 2025

Toni McClure
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Mother Charged in Daughter’s Death Faces Life in Prison

Indiana BMV specialty license plate
Local  |  Staff

BMV Announces Specialty License Plate for Amateur Radio Operators

Drug Overdose
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Six Hospitalized in Indy Overdose

IMPD
Local  |  Staff

2 Injured in Crash Involving Stolen Car on Indy’s North Side

A photo of the statehouse on a bright day
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

House GOP Rejects Police Liability Shield in Immigration Bill

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close