Listen Live
Close
Sports

Lemley and Kauf Take Gold and Silver in Historic Olympic Mogul...

Lemley and Kauf Take Gold and Silver in Historic Olympic Moguls Competition

Elizabeth Lemley and Jaelin Kauf claimed gold and silver in the women’s moguls freestyle skiing event at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Published on February 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Freestyle Skiing - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 5
Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

Lemley and Kauf Take Gold and Silver in Historic Olympic Moguls Competition

In a groundbreaking performance for Team USA, Elizabeth Lemley and Jaelin Kauf claimed gold and silver, respectively, in the women’s moguls freestyle skiing event at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Livigno, Italy.

This marks the first-ever 1-2 finish for the United States in women’s freestyle skiing at the Olympics.

Lemley, just 20 years old and the youngest member of the American moguls team, delivered a near-flawless run to earn a score of 82.30, securing her first Olympic gold medal.

Known for her dynamic turns and smooth technique, Lemley’s rise in the sport has been meteoric, and her performance in Livigno solidified her status as a future star.

“It hasn’t quite hit yet, but I’m so happy and proud of myself,” Lemley said.

“To share this moment with my teammates makes it even more special.”

Kauf, a veteran at 29, showcased her resilience by overcoming a challenging start in the qualification rounds.

RELATED | 2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker

After finishing 24th in the first round, she regrouped and delivered a stellar performance in the final to claim silver, matching her result from the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

“It was a different game plan having to come from the back today, but it worked out,” Kauf said.

Her silver medal adds to her impressive career and continues her family’s legacy in moguls skiing.

The competition saw a dramatic turn as defending champion Jakara Anthony of Australia, who dominated the early rounds, faltered in the final and finished eighth.

The historic 1-2 finish by Lemley and Kauf not only highlights their individual brilliance but also underscores the strength of Team USA in freestyle skiing.

Lemley and Kauf Take Gold and Silver in Historic Olympic Moguls Competition was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jordan Stolz Breaks Olympic Record and Wins Gold in Men’s 1000m Speed Skating

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ryan Cochran-Siegle Wins Silver in Men’s Super-G Alpine Skiing

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Lemley and Kauf Take Gold and Silver in Historic Olympic Moguls Competition

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ashley Farquharson Wins Bronze In Women’s Luge, Secures Rare U.S. Medal

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Korey Dropkin And Cory Thiesse Win Historic Silver In Mixed Doubles Curling

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Meta Data Centers
Local  |  John Herrick

Meta Breaks Ground on $10B Data Center Campus at Lebanon’s LEAP District

Photos from David lettermans childhood home in Indianapolis
13 Items
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

David Letterman’s Indiana Childhood Home Open for Overnight Guests on Airbnb

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Concerns Raised in Indiana Senate Over Guard Police Plan

Todd Young
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Young: Fading Local News Is a Fundamental Threat to Democracy

Ice jam flooding
Local  |  John Herrick

Milder Temperatures and More Precipitation Possible Soon in Indiana

Tony Katz Wins Barrett Media’s Top Mid-Market News/Talk Radio Morning Show of 2025
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Tony Katz Wins Barrett Media’s Top Mid-Market News/Talk Radio Morning Show Of 2025

Toni McClure
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Mother Charged in Daughter’s Death Faces Life in Prison

Indiana BMV specialty license plate
Local  |  Staff

BMV Announces Specialty License Plate for Amateur Radio Operators

Drug Overdose
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Six Hospitalized in Indy Overdose

IMPD
Local  |  Staff

2 Injured in Crash Involving Stolen Car on Indy’s North Side

A photo of the statehouse on a bright day
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

House GOP Rejects Police Liability Shield in Immigration Bill

Human Trafficking
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Fifth Arrest Made in Indianapolis Sex Trafficking Investigation

IMPD Patrol Car
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

2 Injured in Shootings Near Northeast Indy Apartment Complex

Gov. Braun Calls for Tougher Controls on Social Media
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Braun Seeks Tighter Social Media Rules as Child Exploitation Tips Surge

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close