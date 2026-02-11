Jordan Stolz Breaks Olympic Record and Wins Gold in Men’s 1000m Speed Skating

Source: DeFodi Images / Getty

Jordan Stolz Wins Gold in Men’s 1000m Speed Skating

Jordan Stolz made history at the 2026 Winter Olympics by winning gold in the men’s 1000m speed skating event and setting a new Olympic record with a time of 1:06.28.

The 21-year-old American phenom dominated the field.

This victory marks Stolz’s first Olympic medal and sets the stage for his ambitious quest to win four golds at the Games.

Reflecting on his achievement, Stolz said, “It’s one down and three to go,” as he prepares for his upcoming events in the 500m, 1500m, and mass start.

Stolz’s performance cements his status as a rising star in speed skating, with a world record already under his belt.

