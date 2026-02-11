Source: Sean M. Haffey / Getty

Ryan Cochran-Siegle Wins Silver in Men’s Super-G Alpine Skiing

Ryan Cochran-Siegle delivered a remarkable performance to win silver in the men’s super-G alpine skiing event at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Bormio, Italy.

This marks his second consecutive Olympic silver in the event, following his success in Beijing 2022.

Cochran-Siegle’s run was a testament to his skill and determination, as he clocked a time of 1:25.45, just 0.13 seconds behind gold medalist Franjo von Allmen of Switzerland.

The 33-year-old Vermont native credited his family and teammates for their support, saying, “I’ve been able to draw inspiration from other Team USA athletes.”

The silver medal is particularly meaningful as it coincides with the 54th anniversary of his mother, Barbara Cochran, winning slalom gold at the 1972 Winter Olympics.

Cochran-Siegle’s achievement continues his family’s rich skiing legacy and underscores his status as one of Team USA’s top alpine skiers.

