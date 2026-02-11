Listen Live
Close
Local

Concerns Raised in Indiana Senate Over Guard Police Plan

The proposal passed the House in late January on a 67-29 vote and has advanced to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Published on February 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Statehouse
Source:

STATEHOUSE — A man who said he has professionally participated in protests for nearly a decade urged lawmakers Tuesday to scale back a proposal that would allow the governor to create and deploy a military police force within the Indiana National Guard.

Testifying before a Senate committee, the man described himself as a longtime member of the protest movement and a trained legal observer who works to help keep demonstrations safe.

“I heard a lot of things here and I have some serious concerns,” he told lawmakers. “There are good parts to the bill. You’re helping out veterans. But there’s too much.”

The legislation would give the governor authority to establish a military police unit within the Indiana National Guard and deploy it anywhere in the state without approval from local elected officials. Supporters say the measure would provide flexibility during emergencies. Critics argue it expands executive power and could undermine local control.

The man said he was particularly troubled by comments suggesting the force could be used to police what some consider “out of control protests.”

“I’ve been involved in the protest movement for eight years now,” he said. “I became a legal observer and we try to keep everything safe. I heard somebody mention that they’re going to use it to police out of control protests. I have never in eight years been involved in an out of control protest.”

He said the most serious damage he had witnessed was a single broken window in Alabama following protests over the killing of George Floyd in 2020.

“That’s what destroys community trust in our National Guard and police,” he said. “I would encourage you not to support the bill as it is, but to be more specific about what situations you’re going to use the National Guard. What’s wrong with keeping them in the role they are now with natural disasters? There are just too many unanswered questions.”

The proposal passed the House in late January on a 67-29 vote and has advanced to the Senate Appropriations Committee. If it clears that panel, it could move to the full Senate for consideration.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ashley Farquharson Wins Bronze In Women’s Luge, Secures Rare U.S. Medal

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Korey Dropkin And Cory Thiesse Win Historic Silver In Mixed Doubles Curling

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Alex Hall Claims Silver in Slopestyle Skiing at 2026 Winter Olympics

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ben Ogden Breaks Team USA’s 50-Year Medal Drought In Cross-Country Skiing

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jackie Wiles And Paula Moltzan Win Bronze In Women’s Alpine Skiing Team Combined

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Photos from David lettermans childhood home in Indianapolis
13 Items
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

David Letterman’s Indiana Childhood Home Open for Overnight Guests on Airbnb

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Concerns Raised in Indiana Senate Over Guard Police Plan

Todd Young
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Young: Fading Local News Is a Fundamental Threat to Democracy

Ice jam flooding
Local  |  John Herrick

Milder Temperatures and More Precipitation Possible Soon in Indiana

Tony Katz Wins Barrett Media’s Top Mid-Market News/Talk Radio Morning Show of 2025
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Tony Katz Wins Barrett Media’s Top Mid-Market News/Talk Radio Morning Show Of 2025

Toni McClure
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Mother Charged in Daughter’s Death Faces Life in Prison

Indiana BMV specialty license plate
Local  |  Staff

BMV Announces Specialty License Plate for Amateur Radio Operators

Drug Overdose
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Six Hospitalized in Indy Overdose

IMPD
Local  |  Staff

2 Injured in Crash Involving Stolen Car on Indy’s North Side

A photo of the statehouse on a bright day
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

House GOP Rejects Police Liability Shield in Immigration Bill

Human Trafficking
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Fifth Arrest Made in Indianapolis Sex Trafficking Investigation

IMPD Patrol Car
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

2 Injured in Shootings Near Northeast Indy Apartment Complex

Gov. Braun Calls for Tougher Controls on Social Media
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Braun Seeks Tighter Social Media Rules as Child Exploitation Tips Surge

Gavel and Scales of Justice
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

New Federal Charges Filed Against Suspect in Death of Hailey Buzbee

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close