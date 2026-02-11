Milder Temperatures and More Precipitation Possible Soon in Indiana

Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–More precipitation could be arriving soon in Indiana as temperatures warm up.

“Into the weekend, we’ll be warming back up as we go into Thursday and the weekend with highs in the upper 40s. It looks like they’ll rise into the low 50s by Sunday,” said Casey Crosby, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Crosby says temperatures could rise into the 60s by early next week.

“But we still have a chance for precipitation this weekend for that Saturday night into Sunday morning time period,” said Crosby.

If you live near a creek or river, Crosby says you need to watch out for flooding if it rains.

“We’ll keep monitoring that potential as we go into the weekend,” said Crosby.