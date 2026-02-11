Source: N/A / Barrett Media

Tony Katz Wins Barrett Media’s Top Mid-Market News/Talk Radio Morning Show of 2025

Indianapolis-based radio host Tony Katz has once again claimed the top spot in Barrett Media’s prestigious list of the Top 20 Mid-Market News/Talk Radio Morning Shows for 2025.

This marks the second consecutive year that Tony Katz and the Morning News, airing on WIBC 93.1 FM, has earned this honor.

RELATED | Tony Katz + The Morning News Content Page

The recognition highlights Katz’s exceptional ability to engage audiences with his unique blend of news, analysis, and personality-driven content.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The show stood out among 77 programs considered for the category, with Katz receiving the most first-place votes from Barrett Media’s panel of 40 industry executives.

The panel evaluated shows based on originality, ratings success, multi-platform impact, and industry buzz.

Katz’s win is a testament to his consistent performance and the strong support of his team.

The show’s ability to resonate with listeners across Indianapolis and beyond has solidified its place as a leader in the mid-market news/talk radio space.

Barrett Media’s annual rankings are highly regarded in the broadcasting industry, offering a comprehensive look at the best in radio.

Katz’s continued success underscores his influence and the growing prominence of Indianapolis as a hub for quality news and talk programming.

Congratulations to Tony Katz and the entire WIBC team for this well-deserved recognition!

Listen to the show below: