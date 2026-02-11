Tony Katz Wins Barrett Media’s Top Mid-Market News/Talk Radio...
Tony Katz Wins Barrett Media’s Top Mid-Market News/Talk Radio Morning Show Of 2025
Tony Katz Wins Barrett Media’s Top Mid-Market News/Talk Radio Morning Show of 2025
Indianapolis-based radio host Tony Katz has once again claimed the top spot in Barrett Media’s prestigious list of the Top 20 Mid-Market News/Talk Radio Morning Shows for 2025.
This marks the second consecutive year that Tony Katz and the Morning News, airing on WIBC 93.1 FM, has earned this honor.
RELATED | Tony Katz + The Morning News Content Page
The recognition highlights Katz’s exceptional ability to engage audiences with his unique blend of news, analysis, and personality-driven content.
The show stood out among 77 programs considered for the category, with Katz receiving the most first-place votes from Barrett Media’s panel of 40 industry executives.
The panel evaluated shows based on originality, ratings success, multi-platform impact, and industry buzz.
Katz’s win is a testament to his consistent performance and the strong support of his team.
The show’s ability to resonate with listeners across Indianapolis and beyond has solidified its place as a leader in the mid-market news/talk radio space.
Barrett Media’s annual rankings are highly regarded in the broadcasting industry, offering a comprehensive look at the best in radio.
Katz’s continued success underscores his influence and the growing prominence of Indianapolis as a hub for quality news and talk programming.
Congratulations to Tony Katz and the entire WIBC team for this well-deserved recognition!
Listen to the show below: