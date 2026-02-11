Listen Live
IMPD: Six Hospitalized in Indy Overdose

Published on February 11, 2026

Drug Overdose
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — Six people were taken to hospitals Wednesday morning after what police described as a mass overdose at the Downtown Transit Center.

Around 10 a.m., an off-duty Southport officer in Indy saw several people unresponsive and called for help. Officers and medics arrived quickly to provide aid.

Six adults were transported to area hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately released.

People described a chaotic scene as first responders worked to revive victims.

“A lot of people were going crazy,” one woman said. “There’s a lot of weird stuff going around the city, and I just hope people come together and find a better solution.”

Another woman said her husband was involved.

“Someone smoked a blunt with him and it had fentanyl in it, and he died twice and they had to bring him back,” Kelly Price said. “It was six people that overdosed today. There was three right there, one right there, one across the street. I don’t know what to do. I just seen my husband die in front of me twice.”

Police haven’t confirmed what caused the overdoses. They say no drugs have been found at the scene, so it’s not clear what, if anything, the people involved may have taken

City and state leaders have repeatedly warned about the dangers of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids in central Indiana.

“This is the overdose that happens every day,” the woman said.

