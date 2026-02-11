10 Dead, Including Gunman, in British Columbia Mass Shooting

TUMBLER RIDGE, British Columbia — Canadian authorities say ten people are dead after a school shooting in British Columbia.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say Tuesday’s shooting happened in Tumbler Ridge, in the foothills of the Canadian Rockies.

The death toll includes the suspect, who was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Six people were found dead at a high school, while another died on the way to the hospital. Two other bodies were found at a residence that’s believed to be linked to the shooting.

