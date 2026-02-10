Ashley Farquharson Wins Bronze In Women’s Luge, Secures Rare U.S. Medal

Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy – Ashley Farquharson made history at the 2026 Winter Olympics, becoming only the second American woman to medal in women’s luge.

Her dramatic comeback earned her a bronze medal, tying the best finish in U.S. history for the event.

Farquharson, 26, entered the final day of competition in fifth place after two runs but surged into medal contention with a stellar third run of 52.877 seconds.

She held her position with a clean fourth run, finishing with a combined time of 3:31.582.

This performance secured her spot on the podium, joining Erin Hamlin, who won bronze in 2014, as the only U.S. women to medal in luge.

Germany’s Julia Taubitz claimed gold with a dominant time of 3:30.625, while Latvia’s Elina Bota took silver at 3:31.543.

Farquharson’s consistency and precision in the final runs allowed her to edge out Italy’s Verena Hofer, who finished fourth.

Farquharson’s journey to the podium began in Park City, Utah, where she discovered luge through an after-school program.

This bronze medal is a significant milestone for Team USA, as it marks only the third singles luge medal in the nation’s Olympic history.

Farquharson’s performance highlights her resilience and cements her place among the sport’s elite.

