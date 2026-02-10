Source: Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court

New Federal Charges Filed Against Suspect in Death of Hailey Buzbee

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 39-year-old Tyler Thomas is facing new federal exploitation charges, according to federal prosecutors on Tuesday.

This is for his connection of the disappearance and death of 17-year-old Hailey Buzbee, a case that shifted from courts in Columbus to a federal level.

“The filing of these federal charges does not signal the end of the investigation,” U.S. Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II said. “Our prosecutors continue to work with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to collect and comb through evidence in pursuit of justice for Hailey and her family. We appreciate the public’s patience as the investigation proceeds.”

“The FBI and our partners will continue to aggressively pursue all evidence in this case as we seek the facts about Hailey’s disappearance and death,” FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge Jason Cromartie said. “While we are deeply saddened that we cannot bring Hailey home, we are committed to holding accountable anyone involved in the crimes against her.”

Thomas now faces sexual exploitation of a minor and travel in interstate commerece with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. If convicted, Thomas would face up to 30 years in prison on each count.

He appeared in federal court at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and his case was unsealed at the time.

The investigation revealed Thomas met Hailey through online games like Roblox and League of Legends, using the encrypted app “Session” to help plan her transport from Indiana to Ohio. Cell phone data tracked Thomas to an Airbnb in Hocking County and eventually to the North Country Trailhead in Wayne National Forest, where Hailey’s remains were discovered later on.