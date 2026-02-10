Listen Live
Illinois Man Convicted for Burger King Armed Robbery in Indy

A federal jury in Indianapolis has convicted an Illinois man for an armed robbery at a Burger King that led to a high-speed chase across several counties, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday.

Published on February 10, 2026

Cameron Love Arrested
Source: U.S. Department of Justice

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal jury in Indianapolis has convicted an Illinois man for an armed robbery at a Burger King that led to a high-speed chase across several counties, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday.

Evidence showed that in January 2025, 28-year-old Cameron Love walked into the Burger King on North Shadeland Avenue, near East Tenth Street and East Pleasant Run Parkway South Drive. He pulled out a gun and demanded cash from an employee at the counter. When the worker ran to the kitchen, Love jumped over the counter and threatened to kill other workers and customers. He then stole over $450 and drove off with 28-year-old Michael Scott.

When Indianapolis police tried to pull the car over while they chased after Love and Scott across multiple counties before finally ending in Carmel. During the chase, cameras caught Love tossing the stolen money and his gun out of the window. Officers eventually found the gun four days later, frozen in ice near a bike path. Because Love was already a convicted felon with a history of armed robberies in Illinois, he was federally prohibited from having a gun.

He now faces sentencing for robbery and gun charges, while Scott was sentenced to four years in federal prison, along with three years of supervised release, in October 2025.

