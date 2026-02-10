Listen Live
Close
Local

Reports: Bears, Illinois Close to Deal on New Stadium Site

The Chicago Bears and Illinois lawmakers are reportedly close to a stadium deal that would keep the franchise in Illinois and prevent them from moving to northwest Indiana.

Published on February 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Veterans' Day ceremony in Chicago
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (Source: Anadolu / Getty)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears and Illinois lawmakers are close to a stadium deal that would keep the franchise in Illinois and prevent a move to Indiana.

According to multiple reports, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and legislative leaders are on board with a public funding package for infrastructure around the proposed Arlington Heights site.

The “PILOT” legislation states that the team would cover construction costs and could negotiate property tax levels with the village. The Bears have wanted a long-term, lower property tax bill in Arlington Heights.

At a Monday press conference, Governor Pritzker said conversations between him and the Bears are still ongoing, but progress has been made.

“We’re in consistent conversation with the Chicago Bears,” Pritzker said. “We are helping businesses build infrastructure, for example, which [the Bears] would need, along with other things available to any business that is growing in the State of Illinois.”

Pritzker added that they want to strike a deal with the Bears that is economically friendly to the people of Chicago and Illinois.

“The key thing for me, and this is the most important point that I would make, is we’re not going to do anything bad for the taxpayers here,” he said.

Indiana continues to make a serious push for a Bears stadium in the northwest part of the state. A bill to create the Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority (NISA) passed in the Indiana Senate in late January.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun has been on board with trying to get the Bears to relocate across the border ever since they discussed a potential move outside of Chicago.

“The Chicago Bears recognize Indiana’s pro-business climate, and I am ready to work with them to build a new stadium in Northwest Indiana,” Braun said over a month ago. “This move would deliver a major economic boost, create jobs, and bring another premier NFL franchise to the Hoosier State.”

The Indiana legislative session wraps up at the end of February.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

USA Advances To First-Ever Gold Medal Game In Mixed Doubles Curling

14 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 15 Winter Olympic Athletes Of All-Time

7 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA’s Stellar Performances Secure Gold On Olympic Figure Skating Team Event

2 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker

2026 Winter Olympics  |  Nick Cottongim

Lindsey Vonn In Stable Condition After Being Airlifted A Second Time At Winter Olympic Games

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Veterans' Day ceremony in Chicago
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Reports: Bears, Illinois Close to Deal on New Stadium Site

FCI Terre Haute
Local  |  Staff

FBI Investigating Inmate’s Death at FCI Terre Haute

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 09 Oregon at Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

Wilkerson’s Big Night Pushes Hoosiers Past Oregon 92-74

A photo of the statehouse on a bright day
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Hailey’s Law; Indiana Targets Amber Alerts and Online Safety

Indiana State Police symbol
Local  |  Staff

Indiana State Police Called to Investigate Death at Noble County Jail

Plainfield Police
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Plainfield Police Department Temporarily Closed

Erin Houchin with Police
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Rep. Erin Houchin Highlights Tax Relief, and Government Funding

Police lights
Local  |  John Herrick

Fatal Crash Reported on Indy’s Near East Side

Ilisa Shlesinger photo
Local  |  John Herrick

Iliza Shlesinger to Take Part in Comedy Fundraiser at Butler University

Green Family Foundation Behavioral Health Center
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hancock Health Dedicates New Green Family Behavioral Health Center

Upcoming weather ahead
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Warmer Temperatures Expected This Week in Indiana

Indianapolis Fire Department
Local  |  WISH-TV's Cat Sandoval

Beech Grove Church Holds Sunday Service After Friday Fire

Nick McKinley
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Nick McKinley Elected to Indiana State Senate, Replacing Andy Zay

IMPD
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD: Body Found in Burned-Out Car Being Investigated as Homicide

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close