Listen Live
Close
Local

Wilkerson’s Big Night Pushes Hoosiers Past Oregon 92-74

Published on February 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 09 Oregon at Indiana
Icon Sportswire

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team (17-8, 8-6 in Big Ten) has won five of their last six games. Their latest triumph came over the Oregon Ducks (8-16, 1-12 in Big Ten) Monday night at Assembly Hall 92-74.

Hoosier senior guard Lamar Wilkerson scored 41 points, 25 of which came in the second half. He connected on six of 12 three-point shots. It’s the 11th game this season where Wilkerson has hit at least four three-pointers.

After trailing by as many as six points in the game, the Hoosiers outscored Oregon in the second half 56-44 while also shooting 82% from the field in the second half and 60% for the game.

Other double figure scorers for Indiana included Sam Alexis (16 points on 8-8 shooting), Tucker DeVries (15 points and seven assists), and Nick Dorn (11 points and two assists).

Nate Bittle and Wei Lin both scored 15 points to lead Oregon in scoring.

The 1976 undefeated Indiana Hoosier National Championship team was honored at halftime. It was also announced that the university plans to build a permanent bronze statue of the late Hall of Fame Coach Bob Knight. The statue will be displayed alongside the 76 championship statues in the lobby of Assembly Hall.

Indiana’s next game is against 8th ranked Illinois on Sunday February 15 at 1 pm. Pregame coverage starts at noon on 93.1 WIBC.

Related Tags

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

USA Advances To First-Ever Gold Medal Game In Mixed Doubles Curling

14 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 15 Winter Olympic Athletes Of All-Time

7 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA’s Stellar Performances Secure Gold On Olympic Figure Skating Team Event

2 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker

2026 Winter Olympics  |  Nick Cottongim

Lindsey Vonn In Stable Condition After Being Airlifted A Second Time At Winter Olympic Games

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 09 Oregon at Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

Wilkerson’s Big Night Pushes Hoosiers Past Oregon 92-74

A photo of the statehouse on a bright day
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Hailey’s Law; Indiana Targets Amber Alerts and Online Safety

Indiana State Police symbol
Local  |  Staff

Indiana State Police Called to Investigate Death at Noble County Jail

Plainfield Police
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Plainfield Police Department Temporarily Closed

Erin Houchin with Police
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Rep. Erin Houchin Highlights Tax Relief, and Government Funding

Police lights
Local  |  John Herrick

Fatal Crash Reported on Indy’s Near East Side

Ilisa Shlesinger photo
Local  |  John Herrick

Iliza Shlesinger to Take Part in Comedy Fundraiser at Butler University

Green Family Foundation Behavioral Health Center
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hancock Health Dedicates New Green Family Behavioral Health Center

Upcoming weather ahead
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Warmer Temperatures Expected This Week in Indiana

Indianapolis Fire Department
Local  |  WISH-TV's Cat Sandoval

Beech Grove Church Holds Sunday Service After Friday Fire

Nick McKinley
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Nick McKinley Elected to Indiana State Senate, Replacing Andy Zay

IMPD
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD: Body Found in Burned-Out Car Being Investigated as Homicide

Blurred Police Lights
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

17-Year-Old Boy Shot and Killed by Police in Elkhart

Plainfield High School Walkout
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

A Student’s Perspective On The Plainfield Walkout

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close