Wilkerson’s Big Night Pushes Hoosiers Past Oregon 92-74

Icon Sportswire

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team (17-8, 8-6 in Big Ten) has won five of their last six games. Their latest triumph came over the Oregon Ducks (8-16, 1-12 in Big Ten) Monday night at Assembly Hall 92-74.

Hoosier senior guard Lamar Wilkerson scored 41 points, 25 of which came in the second half. He connected on six of 12 three-point shots. It’s the 11th game this season where Wilkerson has hit at least four three-pointers.

After trailing by as many as six points in the game, the Hoosiers outscored Oregon in the second half 56-44 while also shooting 82% from the field in the second half and 60% for the game.

Other double figure scorers for Indiana included Sam Alexis (16 points on 8-8 shooting), Tucker DeVries (15 points and seven assists), and Nick Dorn (11 points and two assists).

Nate Bittle and Wei Lin both scored 15 points to lead Oregon in scoring.

The 1976 undefeated Indiana Hoosier National Championship team was honored at halftime. It was also announced that the university plans to build a permanent bronze statue of the late Hall of Fame Coach Bob Knight. The statue will be displayed alongside the 76 championship statues in the lobby of Assembly Hall.

Indiana’s next game is against 8th ranked Illinois on Sunday February 15 at 1 pm. Pregame coverage starts at noon on 93.1 WIBC.