Listen Live
Close
Local

Indiana State Police Called to Investigate Death at Noble County Jail

The Noble County Sheriff's Department has requested that the Indiana State Police investigate a death that occurred at the Noble County Jail over the weekend.

Published on February 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

ALBION, Ind. – The Indiana State Police have been called in to investigate a death at the Noble County Jail over the weekend.

According to ISP, an inmate was brought into the jail early Saturday morning and then appeared to have a medical emergency. Jail staff began lifesaving measures on the inmate, but were unsuccessful.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

The Noble County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy and confirming the inmate’s identity.

Indiana State Police symbol
Source: Chris Davis

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

USA Advances To First-Ever Gold Medal Game In Mixed Doubles Curling

14 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 15 Winter Olympic Athletes Of All-Time

7 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA’s Stellar Performances Secure Gold On Olympic Figure Skating Team Event

2 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker

2026 Winter Olympics  |  Nick Cottongim

Lindsey Vonn In Stable Condition After Being Airlifted A Second Time At Winter Olympic Games

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Indiana State Police symbol
Local  |  Staff

Indiana State Police Called to Investigate Death at Noble County Jail

Plainfield Police
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Plainfield Police Department Temporarily Closed

Erin Houchin with Police
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Rep. Erin Houchin Highlights Tax Relief, and Government Funding

Police lights
Local  |  John Herrick

Fatal Crash Reported on Indy’s Near East Side

Ilisa Shlesinger photo
Local  |  John Herrick

Iliza Shlesinger to Take Part in Comedy Fundraiser at Butler University

Green Family Foundation Behavioral Health Center
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hancock Health Dedicates New Green Family Behavioral Health Center

Upcoming weather ahead
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Warmer Temperatures Expected This Week in Indiana

Indianapolis Fire Department
Local  |  WISH-TV's Cat Sandoval

Beech Grove Church Holds Sunday Service After Friday Fire

Nick McKinley
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Nick McKinley Elected to Indiana State Senate, Replacing Andy Zay

IMPD
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD: Body Found in Burned-Out Car Being Investigated as Homicide

Blurred Police Lights
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

17-Year-Old Boy Shot and Killed by Police in Elkhart

Plainfield High School Walkout
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

A Student’s Perspective On The Plainfield Walkout

NWS: Warmer Temps 020826
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Warmer Temps, Snow Begins to Melt

The Missing Struggle
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Hoosier Families Gathered for Missing Loved Ones

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close