Rep. Erin Houchin Highlights Tax Relief, and Government Funding

Source: Indiana Congresswoman Erin Houchin / Indiana Congresswoman Erin Houchin

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a weekly update to her constituents, Congresswoman Erin Houchin (R-IN 09) detailed a series of legislative moves by House Republicans aimed at protecting tax reforms, securing domestic supply chains, and ending the partial government shutdown.

Protecting “Pro-Family” Tax Policy

Houchin emphasized the passage of legislation intended to prevent local governments from blocking federal tax relief. Specifically, she noted efforts by the Washington, D.C. Council to limit reforms established in the *Working Families Tax Cuts Act.

“Tax relief shouldn’t depend on your zip code,” Houchin stated. “Every American should benefit from this pro-family tax policy.” She cited several key reforms protected by the House vote, including the elimination of taxes on tips and overtime, as well as a higher standard deduction for working families.

Strengthening the Supply Chain

Addressing national security and economic concerns, Houchin lauded the passage of the Critical Mineral Dominance Act. The bill aims to reduce American reliance on foreign nations for materials essential to modern technology and the military.

“Critical minerals power everything from defense systems to everyday technology,” said Houchin. “And right now, we rely too heavily on foreign adversaries.” According to the Congresswoman, the bill is designed to “cut red tape” and support domestic mining to bring “jobs and investment back to the United States.”

Ending the Government Shutdown

Houchin also reported that the House passed an appropriations package intended to restore full operations to the federal government. She noted that the funding targets military readiness, rural health care, and transportation infrastructure.

“This package… reigns in bureaucracy, cuts waste, and restores fiscal responsibility while keeping essential services running,” Houchin explained.

Defending Women’s Sports

In honor of National Women and Girls in Sports Day, Houchin praised the dedication of female athletes while voicing support for current administrative policies regarding gender in athletics.

“I’m grateful for an administration that recognizes that biological men should never compete in girls’ sports or be in their locker rooms,” Houchin said. “Thanks to House Republicans, common sense is being restored in America.”