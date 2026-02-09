Listen Live
Close
Local

Fatal Crash Reported on Indy’s Near East Side

Published on February 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights
Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

INDIANAPOLIS–A driver who was involved in a crash Sunday night on the near east side of Indianapolis has died.

IMPD says the crash happened just before 11 pm on Massachusetts Avenue just south of I-70.

“When officers arrived, they located a two vehicle crash involving a Jeep SUV and a Chevrolet SUV. At least one vehicle struck a utility pole,” said IMPD in a Monday news release.

Medics rushed the man driving the jeep to a hospital with serious injuries, but he later died. The driver of the Chevy SUV is in stable condition.

“The driver of the Chevrolet was provided a blood draw, which is standard procedure in serious bodily injury (SBI) and fatal crashes. The driver of the Chevrolet did not show any signs of impairment,” said IMPD in the news release.

IMPD says their fatal crash investigative team is looking into it.

Related Tags

Local News - Traffic & Road Closures Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
14 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 15 Winter Olympic Athletes Of All-Time

7 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA’s Stellar Performances Secure Gold On Olympic Figure Skating Team Event

2 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker

2026 Winter Olympics  |  Nick Cottongim

Lindsey Vonn In Stable Condition After Being Airlifted A Second Time At Winter Olympic Games

2026 Winter Olympics  |  Nick Cottongim

Breezy Johnson Wins Gold In Women’s Downhill At 2026 Winter Olympics

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Police lights
Local  |  John Herrick

Fatal Crash Reported on Indy’s Near East Side

Ilisa Shlesinger photo
Local  |  John Herrick

Iliza Shlesinger to Take Part in Comedy Fundraiser at Butler University

Green Family Foundation Behavioral Health Center
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hancock Health Dedicates New Green Family Behavioral Health Center

Upcoming weather ahead
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Warmer Temperatures Expected This Week in Indiana

Indianapolis Fire Department
Local  |  WISH-TV's Cat Sandoval

Beech Grove Church Holds Sunday Service After Friday Fire

Nick McKinley
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Nick McKinley Elected to Indiana State Senate, Replacing Andy Zay

IMPD
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD: Body Found in Burned-Out Car Being Investigated as Homicide

Blurred Police Lights
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

17-Year-Old Boy Shot and Killed by Police in Elkhart

Plainfield High School Walkout
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

A Student’s Perspective On The Plainfield Walkout

NWS: Warmer Temps 020826
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Warmer Temps, Snow Begins to Melt

The Missing Struggle
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Hoosier Families Gathered for Missing Loved Ones

Police Tape
Local  |  Staff

Man Killed after Rear-Ending Excavator in Indianapolis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 07 Wisconsin at Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Hold Off Wisconsin in Overtime 78-77

Gun found by IMPD
Local  |  Staff

IMPD to Review Traffic Stop Encounter Involving Officer, Kid With Gun

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close