Fatal Crash Reported on Indy’s Near East Side

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

INDIANAPOLIS–A driver who was involved in a crash Sunday night on the near east side of Indianapolis has died.

IMPD says the crash happened just before 11 pm on Massachusetts Avenue just south of I-70.

“When officers arrived, they located a two vehicle crash involving a Jeep SUV and a Chevrolet SUV. At least one vehicle struck a utility pole,” said IMPD in a Monday news release.

Medics rushed the man driving the jeep to a hospital with serious injuries, but he later died. The driver of the Chevy SUV is in stable condition.

“The driver of the Chevrolet was provided a blood draw, which is standard procedure in serious bodily injury (SBI) and fatal crashes. The driver of the Chevrolet did not show any signs of impairment,” said IMPD in the news release.

IMPD says their fatal crash investigative team is looking into it.