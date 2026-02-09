Hancock Health Dedicates New Green Family Behavioral Health Center

Source: Pence Media Group / Pence Media Group

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Hancock Health celebrated a major breakthrough in local healthcare on Thursday, February 5, with the formal dedication of the Green Family Foundation Behavioral Health Center.

The newly remodeled facility centralizes several previously scattered programs—including Hancock Counseling & Psychiatric Services, the Connection Center, and the Mobile Response Team—under one roof. The move is designed to create a “warm handoff” system, ensuring patients facing mental health or substance use crises don’t fall through the cracks of a fragmented system.

A Growing Need for Support

The dedication comes as the demand for mental health services in East Central Indiana continues to climb. During the ceremony, Maria Bond, Chair of the Hancock Health Board of Trustees, highlighted the massive scale of the programs now housed within the center.

According to Bond, the numbers from 2025 alone paint a picture of a community actively seeking help:

2,532 referrals for the Hancock Counseling and Psychiatric Program.

4,189 patients supported by Spiritual Care Services.

*Hundreds of specialized referrals for substance abuse and mental health crises.

“Each one of those numbers is an individual life that is positively impacted by all the good work that happens here,” Bond said during the dedication. “In the board [meetings], we read mission moments—stories of individual people who are positively affected by this facility and the people in here. The impact is spectacular, even saving lives.”

Breaking Down Barriers

The $4.5 million project was funded through the Hancock Health Foundation’s Mental Health and Substance Use Treatment campaigns, with the Green Family Foundation providing the lead gift.

By consolidating these services, Hancock Health officials hope to remove the physical and administrative barriers that often prevent people from seeking psychiatric care. Beyond clinical treatment, the center will also focus on community outreach, offering support groups and educational workshops for everyone from youth groups and Girl Scouts to residents struggling with seasonal affective disorder or grief.

“Hancock County is very, very blessed to have this service and this amount of support,” Bond added. “The outreach is just spectacular.”

While most services are now centralized at the new center, Hancock Health Spiritual Care will continue to maintain offices within the main hospital to support inpatient needs. Throughout 2026, the Green Family Foundation Behavioral Health Center plans to host a series of free public workshops and large-scale professional trainings, positioning the facility as a regional hub for prevention and mental health education.