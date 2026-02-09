Listen Live
Close
Local

Hancock Health Dedicates New Green Family Behavioral Health Center

Published on February 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Green Family Foundation Behavioral Health Center
Source: Pence Media Group / Pence Media Group

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Hancock Health celebrated a major breakthrough in local healthcare on Thursday, February 5, with the formal dedication of the Green Family Foundation Behavioral Health Center.

The newly remodeled facility centralizes several previously scattered programs—including Hancock Counseling & Psychiatric Services, the Connection Center, and the Mobile Response Team—under one roof. The move is designed to create a “warm handoff” system, ensuring patients facing mental health or substance use crises don’t fall through the cracks of a fragmented system.

A Growing Need for Support

The dedication comes as the demand for mental health services in East Central Indiana continues to climb. During the ceremony, Maria Bond, Chair of the Hancock Health Board of Trustees, highlighted the massive scale of the programs now housed within the center.

According to Bond, the numbers from 2025 alone paint a picture of a community actively seeking help:

2,532 referrals for the Hancock Counseling and Psychiatric Program.
4,189 patients supported by Spiritual Care Services.
*Hundreds of specialized referrals for substance abuse and mental health crises.

“Each one of those numbers is an individual life that is positively impacted by all the good work that happens here,” Bond said during the dedication. “In the board [meetings], we read mission moments—stories of individual people who are positively affected by this facility and the people in here. The impact is spectacular, even saving lives.”

Breaking Down Barriers

The $4.5 million project was funded through the Hancock Health Foundation’s Mental Health and Substance Use Treatment campaigns, with the Green Family Foundation providing the lead gift.

By consolidating these services, Hancock Health officials hope to remove the physical and administrative barriers that often prevent people from seeking psychiatric care. Beyond clinical treatment, the center will also focus on community outreach, offering support groups and educational workshops for everyone from youth groups and Girl Scouts to residents struggling with seasonal affective disorder or grief.

“Hancock County is very, very blessed to have this service and this amount of support,” Bond added. “The outreach is just spectacular.”

While most services are now centralized at the new center, Hancock Health Spiritual Care will continue to maintain offices within the main hospital to support inpatient needs. Throughout 2026, the Green Family Foundation Behavioral Health Center plans to host a series of free public workshops and large-scale professional trainings, positioning the facility as a regional hub for prevention and mental health education.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
14 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 15 Winter Olympic Athletes Of All-Time

7 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA’s Stellar Performances Secure Gold On Olympic Figure Skating Team Event

2 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker

2026 Winter Olympics  |  Nick Cottongim

Lindsey Vonn In Stable Condition After Being Airlifted A Second Time At Winter Olympic Games

2026 Winter Olympics  |  Nick Cottongim

Breezy Johnson Wins Gold In Women’s Downhill At 2026 Winter Olympics

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Police lights
Local  |  John Herrick

Fatal Crash Reported on Indy’s Near East Side

Ilisa Shlesinger photo
Local  |  John Herrick

Iliza Shlesinger to Take Part in Comedy Fundraiser at Butler University

Green Family Foundation Behavioral Health Center
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hancock Health Dedicates New Green Family Behavioral Health Center

Upcoming weather ahead
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Warmer Temperatures Expected This Week in Indiana

Indianapolis Fire Department
Local  |  WISH-TV's Cat Sandoval

Beech Grove Church Holds Sunday Service After Friday Fire

Nick McKinley
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Nick McKinley Elected to Indiana State Senate, Replacing Andy Zay

IMPD
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD: Body Found in Burned-Out Car Being Investigated as Homicide

Blurred Police Lights
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

17-Year-Old Boy Shot and Killed by Police in Elkhart

Plainfield High School Walkout
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

A Student’s Perspective On The Plainfield Walkout

NWS: Warmer Temps 020826
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Warmer Temps, Snow Begins to Melt

The Missing Struggle
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Hoosier Families Gathered for Missing Loved Ones

Police Tape
Local  |  Staff

Man Killed after Rear-Ending Excavator in Indianapolis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 07 Wisconsin at Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Hold Off Wisconsin in Overtime 78-77

Gun found by IMPD
Local  |  Staff

IMPD to Review Traffic Stop Encounter Involving Officer, Kid With Gun

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close