Iliza Shlesinger to Take Part in Fundraiser at Butler University

Iliza Shlesinger to Take Part in Comedy Fundraiser at Butler University

Published on February 9, 2026

Ilisa Shlesinger photo
Source: ELEVATE Entertainment & Event Support Services

INDIANAPOLIS–Cancer Support Community Indiana says award-winning comedian Iliza Shlesinger will take part in a fundraiser called “Laughing Matters” at Butler University later this year.

Cancer Support Community Indiana is an organization that strives to ensure cancer patients, survivors and their families receive the support they want and need throughout their cancer journey.

Organizers say “Laughing Matters” is sponsored by Lilly and is a unique way to bring the community together for a night of laughs and giving back to those in need.

The event will start at 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 6 at Clowes Memorial Hall.

Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 12 at 11:59 p.m. using the presale code LM2026.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale starting Friday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m.

