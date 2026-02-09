Listen Live
NWS: Warmer Temperatures Expected This Week in Indiana

Published on February 9, 2026

Upcoming weather ahead
Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Temperatures are supposed to warm up across Indiana throughout the week with Tuesday expected to be the warmest day of the week.

Greg Melo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, believes highs will get into the 50s that day in some spots. He’s also watching another system that might move in later in the week.

“It’s looking like we’ll be dry at least through Thursday and then we do have chances for snow or rain at times Thursday through the weekend. We’ll know more on that as we get closer,” said Melo.

Melo says with ice thawing out all over the state, there are still threats to be mindful of.

“With the melting snow, you might still have to deal with areas that re-freeze overnight and those can bring out black ice that you might have trouble seeing. There’s also ice jams that could jam up in spots on rivers,” said Melo.

Ice jams are caused by melting snow and ice in the springtime. Warm temperatures and spring rains cause snow and ice to melt very rapidly. All this extra water causes frozen rivers and streams to swell up, and the layer of ice on top of the river begins to break up.

Aside from that, Melo anticipates warmer weather being a welcome sign for Hoosiers.

“It will feel much nicer than it has the past few weeks,” said Melo.

