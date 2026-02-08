Listen Live
Hoosier Families Gathered for Missing Loved Ones

Families of the missing gathered in Indianapolis on Saturday for the third annual "Miss-versary" luncheon, hosted by the organization The Missing Struggle.

Published on February 8, 2026

The Missing Struggle
INDIANAPOLIS — Families of the missing gathered in Indianapolis on Saturday for the third annual “Miss-versary” luncheon, hosted by the organization The Missing Struggle.

Founded by Katrina Overstreet following the 2020 disappearance of her sister, Cieha Taylor, the group serves as a lifeline for those navigating the unique agony of a loved one vanishing without a trace.

“She dropped her boyfriend off a couple hours later, about a mile away from where she dropped her boyfriend off, her car was found,” Overstreet said as she talked about the day Taylor went missing. “It was running. It was abandoned. Her driver’s side door was open, and her cell phone was on the ground, and we haven’t seen or heard from her since.”

The event also highlighted the story of Dalia Guerrero, who spent months searching full-time for her granddaughter, 14-year-old Ja’Niyah McMichael, who went missing from Gary when she was 13 in 2024.

Beyond providing emotional support, the gathering connected families with forensic experts and law enforcement to bridge the gap between investigations and the people they serve. The mission has now shifted toward legislative action, with families advocating for “Cieha’s Law” to ensure police take immediate action when vehicles are found abandoned under suspicious circumstances.

