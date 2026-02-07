Listen Live
IFD Battles Late Night Fire at Beech Grove Church

The Indianapolis Fire Department said 84 firefighters spent about five hours working to put out a large fire at a church in Beech Grove Friday night.

Published on February 7, 2026

Indianapolis Fire Department
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A fire at a Beech Grove church took nearly five hours for crews to put out late Friday night.

At around 10:43 p.m., dozens of firefighters from the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to Independent Nazarene Church in the 5100 block of E. Hornet Avenue. When crews arrived, they could see fire inside the church’s roof and heavy smoke coming out.

The roof partially collapsed, forcing crews to evacuate the building and start a “defensive attack” from the outside.

According to IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith, it took fire crews three hours to get the blaze under control and another two hours to put it completely out.

No injuries were reported.

IFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

