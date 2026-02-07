Listen Live
Wells Enters Democratic Primary for Rep. Carson's House Seat

Wells Enters Democratic Primary for Rep. Carson’s U.S. House Seat

Destiny Wells, who previously lost elections to be Indiana's Attorney General and Secretary of State, is now running for Rep. André Carson's seat in Congress.

Published on February 7, 2026

Destiny Wells
Destiny Wells (Source: WISH-TV/Lindsay Haake, Onward Upward Strategies)

INDIANAPOLIS — Former statewide candidate Destiny Wells has filed to enter the Democratic primary for Indiana’s 7th Congressional District.

Wells, a military officer and attorney, filed to run for the seat, currently held by U.S. Rep. André Carson, on Friday, right before the deadline.

Rep. Carson is once again running for the seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Wells previously ran for Indiana Attorney General in 2024 and Indiana Secretary of State in 2022. She served as deputy attorney general for the state of Indiana and as associate corporation counsel for the city of Indianapolis and Marion County.

Other candidates who have filed to run in the Democratic primary for the District 7 seat include Denise Paul Hatch, George Hornedo, and Pierre Quincy Pullins.

The two candidates who have entered the Republican primary for Indiana’s seventh district seat are Patrick McAuley and Felipe Rios.

