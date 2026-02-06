Noblesville Man Extradited from Egypt in 2023 Fishers Shooting Case

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

FISHERS, Ind. — A Noblesville man was arrested in Cairo, Egypt and extradited back to Indiana by FBI agents in Indianapolis on January 27, 2026.

On November 19, 2023, Fishers Police arrived at a hospital after they were notified that a man was shot. Officers investigated the scene on Rhineland Pass in The District at Saxony Apartments, near Hamilton Southeastern High School.

Through interviews and video evidence, police learned that Jacfar Abdi drove to the scene, got inside the victim’s car, and shot him. Abdi went back to his car, , which was occupied by four other people, and drove away.

People inside the victim’s vehicle took him to the hospital.

Investigators say that Abdi left the United States to avoid prosecution and was later found in Cairo. Abdi was sent back to the U.S. and was taken to the Fishers Police Department late last month.

“This arrest and extradition demonstrate the FBI’s relentless commitment to pursuing violent offenders, no matter where they flee,” FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley said. “Through close coordination with our partners at the Fishers Police Department, FBI Legal Attaché Cairo, and our international law enforcement counterparts, we were able to locate Abdi overseas and bring him back to the United States to face justice.”

Abdi was taken to the Hamilton County Jail, and faces several felony charges, including:

Attempted Murder (Level 1 Felony)

Armed Robbery (Level 3 Felony)

Aggravated Battery (Level 3 Felony)

Criminal Recklessness (Level 6 Felony)